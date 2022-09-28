'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Title Has Netflix Viewers Groaning

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy's latest project and Netflix's newest addition to its true crime library, may be generating plenty of buzz online, but there is at least one aspect of the series viewers aren't happy about – the title. As chatter takes up the social sphere regarding Evan Peters' chilling portrayal of the serial killer and reactions to the disturbing nature of the show, more and more people are groaning over the lengthy and confusing title of the series.

First given the greenlight in in October 2020 with Murphy attached, the 10-part limited series centers around Jeffrey Dahmer, one of America's most notorious serial killers, and is largely told from the point of view of Dahmer's 17 victims, any of whom were boys and men of color and part of the LGBTQ+ community. Throughout the series, Dahmer delves into the mind of the serial killer, who killed and dismembered 17 people between 1978 and 1991, while also highlighting the police incompetence and systemic racism that allowed Dahmer to carry out his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.

While the series has been criticized for exploiting the victims and their families, it has drawn praise for its mostly factual depiction and for Peters' portrayal of Dahmer. It has also generated plenty of comments from viewers reacting to the gruesome, chilling, and harrowing real-life story. However, amid all of that discourse is another conversation that is quickly rising among viewers who have some issues with Dahmer's wordy title.