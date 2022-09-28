'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Title Has Netflix Viewers Groaning
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy's latest project and Netflix's newest addition to its true crime library, may be generating plenty of buzz online, but there is at least one aspect of the series viewers aren't happy about – the title. As chatter takes up the social sphere regarding Evan Peters' chilling portrayal of the serial killer and reactions to the disturbing nature of the show, more and more people are groaning over the lengthy and confusing title of the series.
First given the greenlight in in October 2020 with Murphy attached, the 10-part limited series centers around Jeffrey Dahmer, one of America's most notorious serial killers, and is largely told from the point of view of Dahmer's 17 victims, any of whom were boys and men of color and part of the LGBTQ+ community. Throughout the series, Dahmer delves into the mind of the serial killer, who killed and dismembered 17 people between 1978 and 1991, while also highlighting the police incompetence and systemic racism that allowed Dahmer to carry out his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.
While the series has been criticized for exploiting the victims and their families, it has drawn praise for its mostly factual depiction and for Peters' portrayal of Dahmer. It has also generated plenty of comments from viewers reacting to the gruesome, chilling, and harrowing real-life story. However, amid all of that discourse is another conversation that is quickly rising among viewers who have some issues with Dahmer's wordy title.
Many wondering how the title was approved
Thinking of all the meetings at Netflix and Ryan Murphy Enterprises from which the finalized series title "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" emerged and remembering the Lovecraft quote about what a blessing it is that the human mind cannot correlate all its contents— Sean T. Collins (@theseantcollins) September 22, 2022
"It's a good show, but of course Ryan Murphy's best show, American Crime Story, insists on making the umbrella title of the series the subtitle of each season instead of the other way around," the above Twitter user continued. "Truly the mind is a labyrinth."prevnext
The title is driving some viewers 'insane'
what is the title of this show. is it “dahmer”? is it “monster: the jeffrey dahmer story”? because surely it is not “dahmer: monster: the jeffrey dahmer story” pic.twitter.com/A4SyZ7IPuE— i want to bailey-ve 🛸 (@been_herde) September 26, 2022
"This drives me f-ing insane," wrote another person. "Like pick a f-ing title! 'Oh man can't wait to get off work so I can keep watching DAHMER MONSTER THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY.'"prevnext
Many wondering why 'Dahmer' was mentioned twice in the title
Why did they put Dahmer in the title twice https://t.co/Fc30SivzsI— carolinee (going woman) (@soonrightaway) September 23, 2022
"Did we mention it's about dahmer?" one person quipped. "dahmer story, about jeffrey dahmer, the monster, dahmer, monster dahmer."prevnext
Disbelief
Wait the actual title of the Ryan Murphy series is “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”? pic.twitter.com/GdLOLelNqH— Ben Boyer (@sleezsisters) September 25, 2022
"I can't believe the official title of the show is 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,'" added somebody else.prevnext
'Pick a title'
Episode 1 is literally just called Episode One!! None of the others are like this!! pic.twitter.com/A0L1vWj762— David Mowatt (@ducklingsmith) September 25, 2022
"Yes I know the new Dahmer show is f-ing people up, and I'm sorry.... but can we please talk about the title?!" asked one person. "Why TF is it called Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story? What kinda committee meeting bulls- ridiculousness is that? Pick a title lazy MF! /rant."prevnext
One person wanta s docuseries on the person who came up with the title
"They put 'Dahmer' in the title twice and then tried to hide it by making one of the Dahmers all upper-case." pic.twitter.com/tLKNrrUyR6— Hannah Shaw-Williams (@HSW3K) September 25, 2022
"I want a true crime docuseries about the sadistic madman who came up with the title 'DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' and the failures in the system that allowed that title to make it all the way to release," tweeted a viewer.prevnext
Why is the title so long and wordy?
oh that title is 10000000% for SEO, it's basically a bunch of search terms— Matthew Perpetua (@perpetua) September 22, 2022
Although neither Murphy nor Netflix have addressed the conversation surrounding the show's title, some Twitter users had a few ideas. Many seem to believe Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was chosen as a title, despite its repetitiveness and wordiness, simply due to SEO purposes and algorithms, with one person tweeting, "my guess is that it's about making sure search engine algorithms bring it forward."prev