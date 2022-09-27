Jeffrey Dahmer Victim's Sister Speaks out on Netflix Show 'Monster'

Amid the wave of chatter surrounding Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the sister of one of Dahmer's victims is speaking out. Rita Isbell, the sister of Errol Lindsey, has addressed the new true crime series, which currently ranks as the No. 1 TV series on Netflix U.S., accusing the streamer of "trying to get paid" by retelling the heartbreaking story of the 17 boys and men murdered in Dahmer's 13-year crime spree.

Although Dahmer largely told the story of the convicted serial killer's crimes through the focus of his victims, the victims' families also featured in the series, with Dahmer having highlighted the moment in court when Isbell delivered an emotional victim impact statement during Dahmer's 1992 sentencing. In a new op-ed for Insider, Isbell confirmed that while she is aware of the series, "the episode with me was the only part I saw. I didn't watch the whole show. I don't need to watch it. I lived it. I know exactly what happened." She went on to add that what she saw of the show "bothered" her, writing, "if I didn't know any better, I would've thought it was me. Her hair was like mine, she had on the same clothes. That's why it felt like reliving it all over again. It brought back all the emotions I was feeling back then."

According to Isbell, her family "was never contacted about the show." The series was first announced in March 2021 with the American Horror Story alum Evan Peters attached to portray the serial killer. Isbell said she feels "like Netflix should've asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn't ask me anything. They just did it." While Isbell said she is "not money hungry" and was not looking to get any monetary compensation out of the series, she said, "that's what this show is about, Netflix trying to get paid."

"I could even understand it if they gave some of the money to the victims' children. Not necessarily their families. I mean, I'm old. I'm very, very comfortable. But the victims have children and grandchildren. If the show benefited them in some way, it wouldn't feel so harsh and careless," she wrote. "It's sad that they're just making money off of this tragedy. That's just greed. The episode with me was the only part I saw. I didn't watch the whole show. I don't need to watch it. I lived it. I know exactly what happened."

Lindsey was living in Milwaukee, Wisconsin when he met Dahmer on April 7, 1991. He became Dahmer's 11th known victim. Reflecting on her brother's tragic loss, Isbell wrote, "Errol's always going to be alive in my spirit. And then his daughter. I have to keep him alive so I can talk about him to her.... When I think of my brother, I think of how he was such a goofball, and I think he's going to appreciate the fact that I'm still standing for him until my last breath. He knows that I'm still here for him."