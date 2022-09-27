'Dahmer': Netflix's 'Monster' Show Making Viewers' Skin Crawl

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is the latest addition to Netflix's growing true crime library. Currently sitting in Netflix's overall Top 10 streaming chart in the U.S., the new series from Ryan Murphy has generated plenty of buzz on social media, with many viewers finding the show incredibly difficult to watch.

Debuting on Sept. 21, the chilling series stars Evan Peters as convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and tracks his crimes throughout the late '70s and into the early '90s. Dahmer committed the murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, with the series centered around the victims and the communities impacted by Dahmer's heinous crimes. Per the show's official synopsis, "DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a series that exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America's most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade." Along with Peters, the series also stars Richard Jenkins (Lionel Dahmer), Molly Ringwald (Shari Dahmer), Michael Learned (Catherine Dahmer), and Niecy Nash (Glenda Cleveland).

While most of Netflix's true crime series generate some amount of chatter on social media upon their debut, conversation surrounding Dahmer has flooded Twitter. As Netflix subscribers have sat down to watch the series, many have expressed online how difficult the show has been to watch. Dahmer, however, hasn't been without controversy, and many have also expressed discomfort with yet another show about real-life crimes, sharing that such series are disrespectful to the victims and their families.