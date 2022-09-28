'Dahmer': Evan Peters' Portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer Has 'Monster' Viewers Unsettled

Throughout his years-long acting career, Evan Peters has taken on a number of disturbing roles, but none seem to top his latest acting credit. After starring as Tate Langdon, James March, and Kai Anderson across various seasons of FX's American Horror Story, it is his portrayal of real-life convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix's new true crime series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story that has left fans the most unsettled, with some even expressing concern for Evans' mental health after taking on the daunting role.

One of America's most prolific serial killers, Dahmer was active in the late '70s through the early '90s, a period during which he committed the murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Netflix's Dahmer offers a harrowing look at those crimes and the mind of Dahmer, centering the story around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed Dahmer to continue his murderous spree for more than a decade.

Since Dahmer's record-breaking Sept. 21 premiere – per Deadline, the series has drawn in 192.6 million viewers since its launch, the largest audience since Stranger Things returned for its fourth season – the series has sparked a number of conversations on social media, including blind reactions and tributes to Dahmer's victims. Topping the conversations is also discourse surrounding Peters' chilling portrayal of the serial killer, with many applauding the actor's portrayal, which has left more than just a few disturbed.