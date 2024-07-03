'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Star Rachel Bloom Lands Her Next TV Role

Rachel Bloom has landed a new TV role. Variety reports that the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star has joined the upcoming second season of the Paramount+ revival of Frasier. She will play Phoebe Glazer, the daughter of original Frasier actor Harriet Sansom Harris' Bebe Glazer, Frasier Crane's agent. Harris will also be returning to the series in a guest role.

Phoebe is described has "having inherited her mother's indomitable charm, Phoebe boasts a magnetic personality as well as a taste for the finer things." Bloom joins recently announced new cast members Amy Sedaris, Patricia Heaton, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Kelsey Grammer's daughter, Greer. Also starring in Frasier include Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro, and Anders Keith. Filming for Season 2 started in May and is halfway through production.

Bloom is best known as the lead in The CW's musical comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, playing Rebecca Bunch. The show ran for four seasons from 2015 to 2019, but she has been awfully busy since then. Other credits include Robot Chicken, Diary of a Future President, iCarly, Hulu's short-lived meta sitcom Reboot, Netflix film Your Place or Mine, and The Simpsons. It's unknown how many episodes of Frasier she will be in but it will be exciting nonetheless to see her return to television.

The Frasier revival premiered in 2023 on Paramount+ and was met with mixed reviews by fans. That didn't stop the streamer from renewing it for another season, though, and bringing on even more original stars. The series takes 20 years after the events of the original show, with Dr. Frasier Crane returning to Boston in the hopes of rekindling a relationship with his son, Frederick, who is a firefighter.

A premiere date has yet to be announced for the second season, but since filming is still ongoing, it might be a while. The wait will definitely be worth it, though, considering everyone that is going to be in the season. Along with the main cast and new guest stars, Frasier will see the return of numerous OG stars, including Peri Gilpin, Dan Butler, and Edward Hibbert. Rachel Bloom's addition will certainly be one to look out for, and while waiting for a premiere date, fans can watch Crazy Ex-Girlfriend on Netflix in the meantime to keep occupied.