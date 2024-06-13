'Frasier' Revival Casts Alumni Dan Butler and Edward Hibbert

Two original Frasier stars are making their highly-anticipated returns. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming second season of Paramount+'s Frasier revival will see the return of more original stars, Dan Butler and Edward Hibbert. The duo will be reprising their respective roles as Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe and Gil Chesterton, Frasier's former co-workers in Seattle.

"Dan Butler and Edward Hibbert have made an incredible contribution to television, and I am overjoyed to welcome them back to Frasier and for the opportunity to work together once again," Grammer shared in a statement. As of now, details surrounding how they will come back are unknown, as the revival takes place in Boston as opposed to the Washington city. Butler and Hibbert appeared throughout all 11 seasons of the original series.

The two actors will be the latest original stars to appear in the Frasier revival. Aside from Grammer, of course, the Season 1 finale saw the return of Peri Gilpin as Roz, who will be recurring in the upcoming season. Bebe Neuwirth also returned during Season 1 as Frasier's ex-wife Lilith Sternin. Meanwhile, making her Frasier debut will be Kelsey Grammer's own daughter, Greer Grammer, as Roz's daughter Alice, who was born during Season 5 of the original series.

Aside from the guest appearances, there isn't too much known about Season 2 of the Frasier revival. Paramount+ renewed Frasier in February, and production only kicked off last month, so it's possible there are still a lot of surprises in store. It's also possible there could be more OG Frasier stars coming back, whether briefly or in a recurring role. Fans are just going to have to patiently wait because it may not even be announced that it's going to happen. You never know what could happen.

The original Frasier was a spinoff of beloved sitcom Cheers, which ran from 1982 to 1993. Frasier then ran from 1993 to 2004 and also starred Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, and John Mahoney. A premiere date for the revival's second season hasn't been announced as of yet, but since production did just start, a premiere date may not come for a while. The wait will surely be worth it, however, especially knowing that even more Frasier stars will be returning. For now, the original series is streaming on Paramount+ along with the first season of the revival.