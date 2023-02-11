Hulu's 'Reboot' Unable to Find New Home After Cancellation

Reboot won't be getting a reboot. Hulu canceled the meta sitcom in late January, but those behind the show hoped it could find a new home. However, a new update from creator/executive producer Steve Levitan has seemingly extinguished those hope. It seems he made the rounds in search of a new network or streamer to house Reboot but was not successful.

"Well, that seems to be a wrap on Reboot," Levitan tweeted on Monday. "Very proud of our amazing cast and crew and what we did together. Thanks to all who watched and said such nice things. Haven't seen it? Check us out on Hulu if you can find it." He then quipped that the eight-episode program was now an "unintentional limited series."

The show was a sitcom within a sitcom. As Hulu's official synopsis explains, "Hulu reboots an early 2000s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today's fast-changing world." The cast of this fictional sitcom includes Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville. Judy Greer and Calum Worthy, with Rachel Bloom, Paul Reiser and Krista Marie Yu playing some of the creatives making the show for the fictionalized version of Hulu.

This permanent cancellation interestingly comes just days after Hulu actually just revived an iconic sitcom. Per Deadline, the streamer is set to bring back the animated favorite King of the Hill for new episodes 13 years after it ended its run on Fox.

"We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago," said Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals. "This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we're so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group."