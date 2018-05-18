The CW Confirms ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Ending After Season 4

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will end with a fourth season, The CW confirmed ahead of its upfront presentation in New York on Thursday.

According to TV Line, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will start its final season in the fall, airing Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

The upcoming fifth seasons of Jane The Virgin and iZombie will also be ending with their upcoming seasons, and both have been held for midseason.

The news that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is coming to an end is no surprise for fans. In April, star and co-creator Rachel Bloom said she was already told season four would be her show’s last.

“Just turned on my wifi on our flight to Chicago and found out that [Crazy Ex-Girlfriend] has been renewed for a final season,” Bloom tweeted on April 2.

On Thursday, Bloom took to Twitter with messages for the show’s fans.

“For the final season of [Crazy Ex-Girlfriend], we’re back to our later 9pm time slot, meaning we can be ever-so-slightly filthier,” Bloom wrote. “Now that it’s official, I just wanna say that [co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna] and I are so excited to bring you the fourth and final season of [Crazy Ex-Girlfriend]. We pitched it as four seasons, it was always four seasons, and we’re psyched we get to finish telling this story.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in April, Bloom said four seasons was her “ideal number.”

“We’re a show about a very specific journey in a person’s life. And it’s not really a sitcom meant to spit out copies of itself,” Bloom said. “Very early on, we called it a 50-hour movie. I think we’re beyond that now. There’s always going to be plot movement, so there’s only so far I think you can go with that. It could be five, but I think around four would be ideal for us creatively.”

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is a musical dramady, with Bloom as Rebecca Bunch, a young woman who ditches her cushy life in New York to start a fresh live in West Covina, California. The rest of the cast includes Donna Lynne Champlin, Vincent Rodriguez III, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell and Gabrielle Ruiz.

In 2016, Bloom won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical, and was nominated for the same award in 2017. Kathryn Burns won Outstanding Choreography and Kabir Akhtar won for Outstanding Editing for a Comedy Series at the 2016 Emmys.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s third season averaged 631,000 viewers and a 0.22 18-49 rating.

Photo credit: Facebook/ The CW