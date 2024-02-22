Paramount+ Makes Decision on 'Frasier' Season 2

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Kelsey Grammer is bringing Frasier Crane back for another round of laughs, as Paramount+'s Frasier revival returns for Season 2. The streamer announced the renewal Thursday, revealing that the sophomore season of the comedy series will continue to film in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

The revival of the Cheers spinoff series follows Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to "face new challenges, forge new relationships and – with hope – finally fulfill an old dream or two." The first season of the new Frasier debuted in October with 10 episodes, the first two of which were helmed by legendary TV director and producer James Burrows, who directed the original Frasier pilot and contributed to Cheers.

"Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television," said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming at Paramount+ in a statement Thursday. "The new series introduced Frasier to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey's truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane. We're so excited to see what the creative team and superb cast serve up for season two."

Grammer, who also serves as an executive producer on the new Frasier, added, "Frasier is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it. I'm delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can't wait for the fans to see what we have in store!"

In addition to Grammer, the series stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy, Frasier's son; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier's old college friend turned university professor; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan's colleague and head of the university's psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Freddy's roommate; and Anders Keith as David, Frasier's nephew. Season 1 of the new Frasier also featured guest appearances from original series cast members, including Bebe Neuwirth, who played Freddy's mother and Frasier's ex, Lilith, and Peri Gilpin as Roz, Frasier's former radio producer.

New Frasier comes from writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces), who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios, in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions. You can stream Season 1 of Frasier on Paramount+ now.