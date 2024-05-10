'Frasier' Reboot Begins Season 2 Production, Original Series Regular Returning

The Frasier reboot has officially kicked off Season 2. According to The AV Club, production has commenced on the new season of the Paramount+ original, and an original cast member is coming aboard once again. Peri Gilpin returned last season as Roz Doyle, reprising her role from the original Frasier. She appeared in just one episode of the first season of the reboot but will be recurring for Season 2.

Alongside Kelsey Grammer, cast members Jack Cutmore-Scott, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro, Anders Keith, and Nicholas Lyndhurst are expected to return. The revival was announced in February 2021 and ordered by Paramount+ in October 2022. The 10-episode first season premiered last October to much fanfare, but people were also mixed about it since it is a reboot. Paramount+ renewed Frasier for Season 2 back in February and will continue to film live in front of a studio audience at Paramount Studios in LA.

Season 1 of Frasier has received generally positive reviews. While it has only a 60% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it has an 80% audience score. The revival sees Frasier Crane returning to Boston for the next chapter of his life to "face new challenges, forge new relationships and – with hope – finally fulfill an old dream or two."

As of now, a premiere date for Season 2 of Frasier has yet to be announced. With filming only just starting, it's likely it won't be announced for a while, but the wait will be worth it. Hopefully, more information will be revealed soon, but the fact that filming has started is a good sign. With Peri Gilpin returning again, perhaps more will be joining next season? It was great seeing some OGs in the first season, and there's no telling if any more will be coming back for Season 2.

It might still be a while until Frasier Season 2 premieres, but in the meantime, fans can always go back and watch the first season. Or better yet, all seasons of the original Frasier plus Cheers are also streaming on Paramount+. That will definitely keep fans occupied for the time being. There are plenty other TV reboots to look forward to, and even though it's a hit or a miss when it comes to reboots, Frasier is still going strong.