Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly Say ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ Fulfills Fan Dreams

The highly-anticipated NCIS: Tony & Ziva spinoff is coming soon, and Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly know how much fans want it. The two are set to reprise their favorite titular roles in a new series coming to Paramount+ in 2025, marking the first time fans will see Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David on screen together in 12 years. The new series will see the duo in Paris with their daughter Tali, but once Tony’s security company is attacked, they’re on the run across Europe. And the actors know how much fans have been wanting them together again.

“I think the fans have always wanted to see what happened between [Tony and Ziva],” de Pablo said at a MIPCOM Media Mastermind Keynote Session via The Hollywood Reporter. We find them in Europe raising their child, who’s almost a teenager, fantastic little Tali, and they are trying to make their relationship work.” Technically, Tony and Ziva were never actually officially together while on NCIS, but it was always clear there was something there between them, and everyone knew it, including them. It sounds like that still hasn’t changed, and even more so now that they’re spending an awfully lot of time together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Richard Foreman/CBS via Getty Images

“I had the opportunity, with NCIS, to travel to Australia, Italy and Germany and England, and France, and it became this very clear, international show,” Weatherly said. “It’s that global impact… It’s about a family in jeopardy, in peril, trying to find a way to do the right thing, inhaling circumstances, two people trying to communicate, two people trying to love each other.”

It was announced earlier this year that a Tony and Ziva spinoff would be coming to Paramount+. News came not long after Michael Weatherly made a surprise appearance in the Ducky tribute episode. Weatherly had been teasing an NCIS comeback for a while, but it was unknown if it would ever happen. He exited in the Season 13 finale, while Cote de Pablo exited in Season 11 but returned briefly in Season 16 and Season 17, revealing that Ziva was indeed alive.

As of now, no details have been released about a premiere date, but a teaser was shown at MIPCOM, and it can only be assumed that an official teaser will be released sometime in the near future. The wait for NCIS: Tony & Ziva will be worth it, though, when it finally premieres in 2025 on Paramount+.