'NCIS' Spinoff With Tony and Ziva Gets Official Title

As the NCIS franchise continues to expand, there is finally a title for the highly-anticipated Tony & Ziva spinoff of NCIS. Paramount+ shared a video of Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo on Instagram where they excitedly revealed what the name of the new series will be. After going through rejected titles such as the popular NCIS: Europe or NCIS: Trust No One, which de Pablo thought was a "really good one," the duo finally announced it.

The upcoming spinoff will be called NCIS: Tony & Ziva. The reason for the obvious title, de Pablo explained, "It makes it really easy because the fans will know exactly what the show is. It's about Tony and Ziva in Europe." Weatherly also confessed that they will be shooting this summer, which will be on location in Budapest. De Pablo continued, "I expect intrigue, romance, the background of Europe, Impossible situations. That will make our life very complicated., but somehow, a little something about love."

It was announced in February that Weatherly and de Pablo would be reuniting for their own spinoff on Paramount+. It will see Tony and Ziva raising their daughter Tali in Paris, but when Tony's security company is attacked, they have to go on the run across Europe to try to figure out who is after them and learn to trust each other again. The first season will have 10 episodes and although no one else from NCIS have been confirmed to appear on the spinoff, Sean Murray and Rocky Carroll have expressed interest.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva is not the only new spinoff in the NCIS franchise that fans can look forward to. Premiering on CBS this fall, NCIS: Origins will explore a younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs pre-NCIS as he is a newly-minted agent at the fledgling Camp Pendleton working under mentor Mike Franks. Austin Stowell will be taking over the role of Gibbs from Mark Harmon, who will be narrating and serving as executive producer alongside his son, Sean Harmon. A premiere date for NCIS: Origins has yet to be announced, but it will be premiering on CBS' 2024 fall schedule.

Not too many details have been announced for NCIS: Tony & Ziva, such as other casting news, but since filming will be kicking off very soon, it shouldn't be long. It also hopefully shouldn't be long until a premiere date is announced, but the wait will surely be worth it. All episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+, so fans will be able to rewatch their favorite Tiva moments while anxiously waiting for more from them. NCIS: Tony & Ziva will be coming soon to Paramount+.