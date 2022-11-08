Donald Glover Officially Returning for 'Community' Movie

Community creator Dan Harmon hinted that Donald Glover will return for the upcoming Peacock movie. Glover was not included in Peacock's September announcement and was not expected to return since he left the sitcom during Season 5. However, Harmon suggested Peacock made a mistake by not including the Atlanta creator in its announcement.

"For lack of a better word, there was a ball fumbled... [Glover] is down to clown," Harmon said at Variety's Business Managers Breakfast event on Nov. 3. "Man, I would not want to think about making [the movie] without Donald."

Glover starred as Troy Barnes during the first five seasons of Community. Since leaving the show, Glover has been focused on his many other creative endeavors, including his music career as Childish Gambino. He also created and starred in the acclaimed FX series Atlanta, which wrapped up its run in September. Glover has also been attached to a Disney+ Star Wars series and is starring in Amazon Studios' Mr. & Mrs. Smith series.

Community debuted on NBC in 2009 and has garnered a cult following. The show was always on the bubble and was canceled following Season 5. Thanks to a joke in the episode "Paradigms of Human Memory" though, fans long dreamed of achieving seeing "six seasons and a movie" for the series. Yahoo, which was attempting to break into original streaming content, stepped in and rescued the show for one more season in 2014, but it seemed unlikely a movie would ever happen.

That changed in September when Peacock greenlit the movie. Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong are all returning. Yvette Nicole Brown is not confirmed, but Harmon has said he expects her to be in the movie.

Last week, Harmon told Variety that Amazon was also interested in a Community movie, but he chose Peacock because they vowed to market it as much as possible. "Is it smart as a creative to go with the place that you think is more solvent? That's not how a creative should think, you're supposed to go with your passion, and ultimately, that is what we did," the Rick & Morty co-creator said. "We can't control the marketplace, we can't control Peacock's future, so we should ignore that, pretend that all things are equal, and go with the thing that makes emotional sense."

Peacock has not set a release date for the Community movie. In the meantime, fans can re-watch the show on Hulu and Netflix. It will be available to stream on Peacock at a later date. Check out our list of the 15 best Community episodes here.