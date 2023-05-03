'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 Now on Pause as Writers Strike Begins

As of last night, the Writers Guild of America are on their first strike in 15 years after studios failed to come to an agreement with them for new contracts, and Abbott Elementary is one of those shows that is affected. While the series just recently premiered its Season 3 finale, the writers of the critical hit were supposed to go back to the office today, according to Variety. As of now, though, the writers room has closed amidst the strike.

Writer Brittani Nichols told "Democracy Now" that depending on how long the strike continues, the episode number could be greatly impacted since they still write as the show airs. Meanwhile, via Teen Vogue, creator and star Quinta Brunson, who is a member of WGA, gave all her support to her colleagues while speaking to the Associated Press at the Met Gala. "I'm a member of WGA and support WGA, and them getting — we, us — getting what we need," Brunson expressed.

Since the strike just started, there is no telling how long it will last. Late-night TV is already taking a backseat, and now it looks like writers rooms are already closing shop for the upcoming TV season. While it is nice that Abbott was able to finish Season 2 before the strike, the question remains of what will happen with Season 3. And that question stems deep for every show that is expected to come back next season or shows that will be airing through the summer.

There are still a number of ABC shows in danger of cancellation, whose fates may even be dependent upon the writers' strike. Fans don't have to worry about Abbott Elementary's future since it has, of course, been renewed for a third season, but it seems like fans may have to still worry about the future of the show in a different way. Until the strike is over, there's no way of knowing how many episodes Abbott will have and when the writers will go back to work.

It could be a while until Abbott Elementary comes back, meaning that fans will be even more anxious to see what happens next following the finale. It also means they will have to wait to see what happens with Gregory and Janine because it finally seems like they're giving in to each other, but we won't know until Season 3. Either way, for a lot of reasons, hopefully, the strike doesn't last as long, and things will soon go back to normal.