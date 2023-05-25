Mariska Hargitay Gives Impassioned Speech at Writers Strike Rally

As the writers' strike continues and more and more shows are being paused, there is no telling when it could come to an end, and studios give writers the contract they deserve and need. More and more actors, however, are joining in on the picket line, knowing that if not for the writers, they would not be able to tell the stories they've been able to tell with their characters, and this includes Mariska Hargitay.

Hargitay took to a rally in Times Square to fight with the writers, and as captain, she gave a very impassioned speech. Via Deadline on Twitter, she said she's "Been your captain for 25 years on SVU, and I could not have done it without the writers. Every word out of my mouth for 25 years." Among the cheers, she continued by saying, "So I stand here and say, 'Let's get this done.' When I say, 'Contract,' you say, 'Now!'" She ended it with, "Let's win this," and was as motivated as ever and likely gave those protesting even more motivation and reason to fight.

“I’ve been your captain for 25 years on SVU and I could not have done it without writers… so I stand here and say, ‘Let’s get this done’” – Mariska Hargitay at the Times Square rally today #WritersStrike pic.twitter.com/FspFK319jC — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 25, 2023

Having been playing the same character for over two decades, Mariska Hargitay knows that it's not just the fans that have been keeping the show on the air but the writers who always churn out new and exciting stories for Olivia Benson. This isn't the first time that Hargitay has stood by the unsung heroes, as she previously thanked the crew of SVU for all of their hard work. It really goes to show that the actors don't just make the show or film, but everyone working behind the scenes as well, and even the stars know they themselves don't deserve all of the credit.

Due to the writers' strike, some networks have been creating strike-proof schedules or at least coming up with backup plans. As of now, NBC's fall schedule indicates that Law & Order: SVU should be coming back later this year, but with no end in sight, that very well could change. Luckily all episodes are available to stream on Peacock, which will keep fans occupied, and hopefully, the strike ends soon, so the writers can get what they definitely deserve, and we'll get more of Captain Benson and the Manhattan SVU team. It wouldn't be surprising if Hargitay keeps fighting with the writers in the meantime because that is definitely the type of person she is.