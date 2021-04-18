'The Bachelor' Colton Underwood Addresses Dating Future After Coming Out

✖

Colton Underwood may have found fame as the Bachelor, but he's currently taking a break from dating. Underwood shocked Bachelor Nation when he came out as gay on Good Morning, America on Wednesday and announced that he would be filming a reality series with Netflix that covers his new life as an out gay man.

TMZ reports that Underwood isn't rushing into dating men, however. "Colton isn't dating anyone now and wasn't dating anyone before he made his big announcement this week on GMA," a source told TMZ. According to TMZ's source, Underwood left New York City to hang out with his family in Denver for a while after his announcement.

"I've ran from myself for a long time; I've hated myself for a long time," Underwood said in his GMA interview. "The next step in all of this is letting people know. I'm still nervous... It's been a journey for sure. I'm emotional in such a good, happy, positive way. I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life and that means the world to me."

Underwood revealed that when he was grappling with his sexuality, he considered attempting suicide. "There was a moment in L.A. that I woke up and I didn't think I was gonna wake up. I didn't have intentions of waking up," he explained. "And I did. And I think for me that was my wake-up call. Like, this is your life. Take back control. I think looking back even beyond that is like, even just suicidal thoughts: Driving my car close to a cliff, like, 'Oh if this goes off the cliff it's not that big of a deal.'"

After he came out, fans were quick to point out his treatment of his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph, who had to file a restraining order against him after their relationship ended in 2020. Underwood issued a public apology to Randolph after pushback from the public. "I would just say that I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart," Underwood said. "I'm sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish it wouldn't have happened the way it did. I wish that I would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else."