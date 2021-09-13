Colin Kaepernick’s Netflix Series Drops Teaser Trailer

The new Colin Kaepernick Netflix limited series is coming very soon. The streaming service recently released a teaser trailer for Colin in Black & White, and the series will premiere on Oct. 29. Colin in Black & White will take a look at the former NFL quarterback’s life when he was a teenager. The series will feature six 30-minute episodes.

According to the synopsis, Colin in Black & White is a “bold new limited series that chronicles Kaepernick’s coming of age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. Colin in Black & White stars Jaden Michael as Young Colin before reaching the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist; Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his well-meaning parents Rick and Teresa; and Colin Kaepernick himself, who appears as the present-day narrator of his own story, guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series was first announced in June 2020, and Ava DuVernay is the director along with being a writer and executive producer. Kaepernick is also an executive producer along with Michael Starrbury who is also the showrunner. “Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” Kaepernick said in a release at the time. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

Kaepernick, 33, played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2016. During the 2016 season, Kaepernick kneeled as the national anthem was playing to protest police brutality and racial inequality in the United States. It sparked more athletes to protest, but when Kaepernick opted out of his contract after the 2016 season, the quarterback wasn’t able to sign with another team.

This led to a lawsuit by Kaepernick which led to a settlement. In 2019, the NFL set up a tryout at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters for all 32 teams to see. Kapernick did go to Atlanta but decided to have his own public workout at a local high school. In June 2020, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said that he regretted not signing Kaepernick in 2017.