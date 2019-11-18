Colin Kaepernick Holds Workout at Atlanta High School, Tells NFL to ‘Stop Running’

Colin Kaepernick worked out in front of NFL teams on Saturday, but it’s not what everyone expected. Instead of having the workout at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility where Kaepernick would have been throwing in front of 25 teams, he decided to throw for 40 minutes at Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia where eight teams evaluated him. Once the workout was over, Kaepernick explained why he made the last-minute move.

“I’ve been ready for three years,” Kaepernick said to reporters after the workout. “I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re out here. We’re ready to play. We’re ready to go anywhere. My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk [to] any team. I’ll interview with any team at any time. I’ve been ready.”

What are your thoughts on #ColinKaepernick and his workout over the weekend? Are we still #teamKaep or is Kaep cappin’? #AngiesHotTopic pic.twitter.com/k2lVRjHGD8 — The Morning Hustle (@MorningHustleAM) November 18, 2019

According to ESPN, the eight teams that saw Kaepernick in action were the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Washington Redskins, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans. One of the reasons Kaepernick decided to work out 60 miles south of the Falcons’ facility is he wanted the session to be open to the media. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback made some other requests including having the workout on a Tuesday instead of a Saturday, but the league said no. It was also reported that teams were confused about the scheduling of the workout. And the league would not give a list of teams that would attend to Kaepernick and his representatives.

“I asked for a list of the NFL personnel that were going to be there three times on Tuesday,” Nalley said. “They told me three times on Tuesday they would [send a list]. And then on Thursday morning, they said, ‘We never agreed to that.’”

So will Kaepernick sign with a team? Nalley said he hopes it happens, but he said none of the teams are interested in him at the moment. Kaepernick has been out of the league since the end of the 2016 season after protesting during the national anthem for social injustice and police brutality.