Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Travels to Atlanta for Private NFL Workout

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season, but it looks like he has a chance to get back in the league as he reportedly traveled to Atlanta on Friday to prepare for his private workout. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports was the first to report the news, which comes on the heels of the NFL announcing 11 teams attending the workout which will be held at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

The 11 teams who have confirmed are Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Redskins. More teams are expected to attend it’s likely half the teams in the league will see Kaepernick in action. The NFL confirmed the entire workout will be filmed and it will be available for all 32 teams.

At one point, it didn’t look like the workout was going to happen. There were reports of teams being confused about the workout because if they were interested in Kaepernick, he would have been brought in for a visit and workout. Additionally, the fact the workout is on a Saturday means coaches and general managers won’t be able to attend because they are getting ready for a game.

As for Kaepernick, the only statement he has made on the workout is on Twitter, writing: “I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

With the workout now happening, we could see Kaepernick in an NFL uniform very soon. There are seven weeks left in 2019, teams might be looking at Kaepernick for the 2020 season and see if he can be a quality No. 2 or even a No. 1 depending on what he does. He played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2016 and was a big reason the team reached the Super Bowl in 2012. Kaepernick started all 16 games in 2013 and helped the team earn a 12-4 record and they reached the NFC Championship game.