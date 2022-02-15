‘Cobra Kai’s Streaming Numbers Were Staggering Following Season 4’s Premiere

Cobra Kai has been a huge hit for Netflix, and viewers have spent a staggering amount of time watching it since Season 4 premiered. According to BGR, back in January Cobra Kai was one of the most-watched Netflix projects, per global data, having been streamed for 171 million hours, which includes all its seasons. The outlet also reports that the a Top 10 Netflix show in 82 countries, landing in the number one spot in six countries, including the United States.

Cobra Kai Season 4 debuted on Netflix in December, and PopCulture.com was able to exclusively speak with some of the stars ahead of its debut. “We put so much work end of season four to make it the biggest one yet and the craziest one and the coolest one,” said Tanner Buchanan, who plays Robby Keene in the show. “Just everything. We just really, really stepped up everything. That’s what we try to do is just outdo ourselves every single time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Can we all just take a minute to appreciate the fight choreography that went into this? Thank you. pic.twitter.com/ge6mKL3fW6 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) January 21, 2022

Thomas Ian Griffith, who plays Terry Silver, went on to praise the creators for taking the show to the “next level” with the cast. “That’s why I think people are just going to be blown away. You’re going to go, eh, it is what it is,” he said. “They peak here … it’s like, no way. And there’s so much of that. Every time you expect something it’s twisted up, which I love, and it’s just great storytelling. We’re in good hands with this.”

Mary Mouser, who stars as Samantha LaRusso in Cobra Kai, shared her feelings about Season 4 as well, saying that it was “an absolute beast to tackle” during filming. “We all worked our absolute butts off to make it happen. And I think that labor of love hopefully shows through,” she said. “I know that when I’ve gotten to work the season, I’ve really just valued how much bigger the world gets and how the stakes are so high and how much that impacted all of us and all of our performances. And I think we all took it very seriously but kept the fun and the lightheartedness that is Cobra Kai in it too.”

Finally, in other big news for Cobra Kai, the series recently picked up a big awards nomination. The show nabbed a Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) nominations for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble for a Television Series. The series does have some stiff competition, however, as it will face off against The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Mare of Easttown and Squid Game.