‘Cobra Kai’ Stars Explain Why Season 4 Is the ‘Biggest One Yet’ (Exclusive)

The premiere of Cobra Kai Season 4 is one day away. It’s been a year since Season 3 hit the streaming service, and while that season was big, the fourth season will likely take the show to new heights. PopCulture.com recently caught up with the cast of Cobra Kai for an exclusive interview where they explained why Season 4 is the biggest one yet.

“We put so much work end of season four to make it the biggest one yet and the craziest one and the coolest one,” Tanner Buchanan, who plays Robby Keene in Cobra Kai, told PopCulture. “Just everything. We just really, really stepped up everything. That’s what we try to do is just outdo ourselves every single time.”

The new season of Cobra Kai will focus on the All Valley Karate Tournament and three dojos are looking to reign supreme. Miyai-Do, led by Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), and Eagle Fang, led by Johnny Lawrence (Willam Zabka), have joined forces to take down Cobra Kai, led by John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), who is in the series for the first time. Silver was the main antagonist in The Karate Kid Part III and got into the head of LaRusso.

“These guys really took the show to the next level,” Griffith told PopCulture. “That’s why I think people are just going to be blown away. You’re going to go, eh, it is what it is. They peak here … it’s like, no way. And there’s so much of that. Every time you expect something it’s twisted up, which I love, and it’s just great storytelling. We’re in good hands with this.”

Mary Mouser, who plays Samantha LaRusso told PopCulture that Season 4 was “an absolute beast to tackle, filming it. We all worked our absolute butts off to make it happen. And I think that labor of love hopefully shows through. I know that when I’ve gotten to work the season, I’ve really just valued how much bigger the world gets and how the stakes are so high and how much that impacted all of us and all of our performances. And I think we all took it very seriously but kept the fun and the lightheartedness that is Cobra Kai in it too.” Cobra Kai Season 4 will premiere on Netflix at 3 a.m. ET on Friday.