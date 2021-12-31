‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4: 2 Popular Characters Win All Valley Karate Tournament in Season Finale

Cobra Kai Season 4 spoilers ahead. The fourth season of Cobra Kai is all about the All Valley Karate Tournament, and there were some major changes to the event. For the first time in its history, the tournament added a girls champion and a grand champion for one dojo. And when it was all said and done, Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) became the boys’ champion, and Tory (Peyton List) won the girls’ side.

For Hawk, it was an interesting road for him in Season 4. He went from being part of Eagle Fang to leaving karate all together after the Cobra Kai kids shaved his mohawk off in Episode 5. But with the help of Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) Hawk return to karate and joined Miyagi-Do. In the tournament, Hawk was able to get through the competition, including Cobra Kai’s Kyler (Joe Seo). In the semifinals, Hawk took on Miguel, who suffered a back injury during the match. After being cleared by doctors to compete, Miguel decided to not return to the fight and left the arena altogether.

In the finals, Hawk took on Robby (Tanner Buchanan) and the match went into overtime after each scored just one point. Hawk was able to get the point in the sudden death round to pick up the championship.

For the girls, Tory blew past her competition to face Samantha (Mary Mouser) in the finals. Tory won the match 3-2 to not only win the girls’ championship, but she also won the grand title for Cobra Kai as the dojo also won the skills competition. But after Tory won the title, she saw that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) paid off the referee in the match. Also, when the match was over, Tory asked Sam if she was alright, which confused Sam since the two have been bitter rivals since Season 2. Tory has been seeking help from Sam’s mom Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) since she’s having problems at home. Before the match, Amanda asked Tory to not hurt Sam in exchange for helping her.

With Cobra Kai winning the tournament, this means that Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) can no longer teach karate. But with Season 5 on the way, odds are both will find a way to get Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang back up and running again.