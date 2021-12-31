‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4: Highly Anticipated Fight Happens in Mid-Season Finale

Spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 4 ahead. Season 4 of Cobra Kai is a wild one, and things got real in the mid-season finale. In the fifth episode, fans saw a fight that was brewing since the start of the show. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Willam Zabka) went head-to-head in a tournament-style karate match. The winner of the match would take over as the sensei for the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang students.

When it was all said and done, neither Daniel nor Johnny won since they both hit each other at the same time for the winning point. It led to Johnny ending his partnership with Daniel before the All Valley Tournament. The fight happened because Daniel and Johnny never agreed on how to teach their students. Daniel is all about defense while Johnny is more about attacking an opponent.

One of the interesting things about the fight is who was keeping score for Daniel and Johnny. Miguel (Xolo Mariduena) was tracking Daniel’s points while Sam (Mary Mouser) was doing the same for Johnny. Miguel has been Johnny’s student since the beginning but has learned a lot from Daniel and his Miyagi-Do teachings. Sam is 100% Miyagi-Do due to Daniel being her father, but she also likes some of what Johnny teaches.

Daniel and Johnny have gotten into their share of fights over the years, but this was the first time since The Karate Kid in 1984 that the two battled in a tournament-style fight. Daniel, who was the major underdog in the first match, took down defending champion Johnny with his crane kick. The win for Daniel led to big things in his life, while the loss for Johnny led to more challenges.

“We can expect some incredible martial arts and great stunt fighting, and a wicked tournament,” Zabka said to Screen Rant earlier this month when talking about Season 4. “As far as Eagle Fang, Miyagi-Do, and Cobra Kai go, you’ll have to see. But the stakes are higher. The tournament has evolved. As the show and the characters have evolved, so has the All Valley tournament. It’s brand new. There are a lot of new elements involved and it’s as fun as ever.”