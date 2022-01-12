‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Picks up a Big Awards Nomination

The fourth season of Cobra Kai on New Year’s Eve and has already earned a big award nomination. On Wednesday, the Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) announced that Cobra Kai is up for a SAG Award for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble for a Television Series. The Karate Kid sequel series is going up against The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Mare of Easttown and Squid Game.

With martial arts being a big part of Cobra Kai, performing stunts at a high level is key to the show’s success. And as vital as stunt performers are to the show, the cast members also take pride in doing their stunts. We’re putting personality into the fighting, and we’re putting emotion into the fighting,” William Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence, said in a new featurette from Netflix, per Men’s Health. “And that makes it more authentic.”

In Season 4, the focus is on the All Valley Karte Tournament, and the winning dojo gets to keep training its students. When it was all said and done, Cobra Kai were the grand champions, meaning that Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang are now shut down. The tournament features action-packed fighting with Tory (Peyton List) and Sam (Mary Mouser) closing out the event. In the end, Tory defeated Sam to give Cobra Kai the big win.

“If I were a viewer, I would really want to see that, die to see it. But [for] me, as an actor, Tory and I just have so much fun with our little rivalry that we can’t imagine a world in which we would,” Mouser told PopCulture.com December when asked about the Tory and Sam rivalry. “But at the same time maybe I would like that for Samantha’s character development, and would hope that she could handle that and could gracefully tackle coming to terms with her boogeyman man being a more multidimensional human who also has a story that needs to be heard.”

Cobra Kai will likely earn more award nominations very soon. But it’s also likely that Season 5 of the series will premiere in the summer/fall since the cast and crew swapped filming of the season right before Christmas.