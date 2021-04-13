'Cobra Kai' Creator Offers Promising Season 4 Tease

✖

The fourth season of Cobra Kai is currently in production, and it looks like fans will be in for a wild ride. Jon Hurwitz, Cobra Kai co-creator and executive producer, recently went to Twitter to reveal the scenes they just shot will have fans very emotional. His statement had fans very excited for Season 4.

"We shot several scenes today that will make you laugh," Hurwitz wrote. "Then tonight, we shot a scene that will make you cry. Apologies in advance. But you will love the performances." Very little information has been revealed about the upcoming season of the Netflix series, but it's known that everyone will be back, including Peyton List and Vanessa Rubio who were promoted to series regulars.

The end of Season 3 saw Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawerence (William Zabka) joining forces to take down Kreese (Martin Kove) and the Cobra Kai dojo. Each season of Cobra Kai has had a dramatic ending, specifically the Season 2 finale which featured the huge school fight scene that led to Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) being temporarily paralyzed.

"Ending Season 2 the way that we did with the tragedy of what happens to Miguel was something that we went into the Season 2 writer's room planning," Hurwitz said to PopCulture.com in December. "We took this character, who we all love and is just a good kid and watched him on this journey bullied to becoming a champion to finding himself a lot of ways and growing with Johnny in karate. At the same time, we wanted to explore the concept of sometimes you do the right thing, but it doesn't work out for you. So how do you respond to that?"

The three seasons of Cobra Kai haven't fallen short with fans, which has led to huge numbers for Netflix. But when will Season 4 be released? Before Season 3 began streaming on New Year's Day, Josh Heald, another Cobra Kai co-creator, said the goal is to have Season 4 filmed this year. That's not going to be an issue as the cast and crew are likely on the final leg of production.

But will there be Season 5 or Season 6 of Cobra Kai? We have plans for several more seasons of the show," Hurwitz said. "When we starting writing Season 1, we had a clear sense where we wanted things to end, but we never knew exactly how long it would take to get there. ... We've written Season 4, or most of it. We have thoughts beyond that, and it's going to be an ongoing dialogue with Netflix."