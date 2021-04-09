'Cobra Kai': When Will Season 4 Be Released?

✖

The fourth season of Cobra Kai is currently in production, which has fans very excited. The third season began streaming on Netflix on New Year's Day and produced massive numbers. Netflix is hoping for similar results for Season 4, but the question is when will the new season of Cobra Kai be released?

In February, Netflix officially announced that the fourth season is currently under production, and it's likely they will end sometime this month. The first two seasons of Cobra Kai premiered in April, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact the series was moved from YouTube to Netflix, everything was pushed back. With the fourth season being in the final stages of filming, it could be released around the holidays.

Jon Hurwitz, one of the creators of Cobra Kai, wrote on Twitter that he “would imagine Season 4 will come out roughly a year after Season 3." That would mean the new season could come out as early as December, but nothing is set in stone as of right now. When PopCulture.com caught up with the three creators in December, they said the goal was to have the season filmed by 2021.

"COVID has thrown a wrench into everyone's plans for exactly when production begins," Josh Heald said. "But our expectation is in early 2021, we will be in production. We are just keeping our heads down and making sure that the story makes sense and the scripts are solid and getting our ducks in a row so the moment that everything looks good, we can begin."

Heald continued: "The beauty is our stages have so many sets at this point. "Things that used to be locations, we've built onstage. ...The moment that it's a go, we will be ready to jump with very little prep."

Cobra Kai fans should be in for a very interesting Season 4 as two recurring characters Tory (Peyton List ) and Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) have been promoted to series regulars. PopCulture.com had a chance to speak to Rubio, and she talked about the chemistry she has with William Zabka who plays Johnny Lawrence.

"Working with Billy is amazing," Rubio said. "It's so easy, which I think is really nice. It's basically what an actor wants. He's definitely one of the most generous actors I've ever worked with. He's funny, and we go in with a lot of presence and attention to what we need to do in the scene. We just play, and it's nice."