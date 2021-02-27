'Cobra Kai' Season 4, Episode 1 Title Revealed

✖

Season 3 of Netflix's Cobra Kai landed on the streaming service on New Year's Day, prompting fans to binge all of the episodes. They have waited for Season 4 updates for nearly two months but recently received a major update. The show's social media just dropped the first episode's title.

The Cobra Kai Instagram account revealed the news with a photo posted Friday. The front page of a script was the only thing shown, but it provided the most important information. The script revealed that episode 401 is officially called "Let's Begin" and that a trio of writers penned it. "There's no more time for training. Season 4 is officially underway," the caption read.

"LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO," one fan commented on social media. Many others chimed in and expressed considerable excitement about the revelation. They proclaimed that they are ready for the slate of upcoming episodes and possible appearances by Terry Silver.

There are several fans expressing excitement about the upcoming episodes based on how Season 3 came to an end. The finale for the third season showed Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence teaming up and merging their dojos together to take on the Cobra Kai dojo led by John Kreese. Daniel and Johnny also reunited with Ali Mills, who played a big part in The Karate Kid story. Meanwhile, Kreese recruited someone from his past to come to join forces with him, which many fans believe to be Silver.

While these fans continue to wait for new episodes, they will also wonder when Season 4 will hit Netflix. Production reportedly began in late January in Atlanta, but the show's cast and crew members did not provide confirmation. Though the showrunners spoke to PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview in early January and revealed that they were writing the episodes.

"We are looking to make Season 4 in 2021," Cobra Kai co-creator and executive producer Josh Heald said during the interview. "COVID has thrown a wrench into everyone's plans for exactly when production begins. But our expectation is in early 2021, we will be in production. We are just keeping our heads down and making sure that the story makes sense and the scripts are solid and getting our ducks in a row so the moment that everything looks good, we can begin.

"The beauty is our stages have so many sets at this point," Heald continued. "Things that used to be locations, we've built onstage. ...The moment that it's a go, we will be ready to jump with very little prep."