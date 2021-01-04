'Cobra Kai' Creators Give Update on Season 4, Tease Possible Spinoffs (Exclusive)

✖

Season 3 of Cobra Kai is now streaming on Netflix, and fans are already asking for Season 4. Since the third season was just released on New Year's Day, Season 4 likely won't be out until the end of the year at the earliest. PopCulture.com recently caught up with the creators of Cobra Kai, who revealed that they are in the process of writing the next season of the series.

"We are looking to make Season 4 in 2021," Cobra Kai co-creator and executive producer Josh Heald told PopCulture. "COVID has thrown a wrench into everyone's plans for exactly when production begins. But our expectation is in early 2021, we will be in production. We are just keeping our heads down and making sure that the story makes sense and the scripts are solid and getting our ducks in a row so the moment that everything looks good, we can begin.

"The beauty is our stages have so many sets at this point," Heald continued. "Things that used to be locations, we've built onstage. ...The moment that it's a go, we will be ready to jump with very little prep."

Fans are excited about Season 4 as they saw Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) bring their dojos together to take on the Cobra Kai dojo at the end of Season 3. And with the All Valley Karate Tournament back on, the fourth season of Cobra Kai will likely have just as much action and drama as the first three seasons.

But another question that has to be asked is how long will Cobra Kai last, and could fan see spinoffs for some of the characters? "We have plans for several more seasons of the show," series co-creator and executive producer Jon Hurwitz said. "When we starting writing Season 1, we had a clear sense where we wanted things to end, but we never knew exactly how long it would take to get there. ... We've written Season 4, or most of it. We have thoughts beyond that, and it's going to be an ongoing dialogue with Netflix."

Hurwitz also said that they are prepared if Netflix decides to end the series earlier than expected. He then stated that they "love making the show" and they are "confident" they will be able to "continue to tell the story and have it come to an ending that is fulfilling."

"The hope is that these characters are in a place that could lead to more stories down the road," Hurwitz revealed. "We love the show Breaking Bad, for example. We love how that story concluded, but you're still living in that Breaking Bad universe. The same can be said for Cobra Kai down the road."