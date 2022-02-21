Charlie Hunnam to Star in Massive New Netflix Movie

A new movie universe is coming together! Actor Charlie Hunnam, best known for his role on Sons of Anarchy has joined Army of the Dead director Zack Snyder‘s next big Netflix project, Rebel Moon. The epic science-fiction movie will co-star, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone and Sofia Boutella. Snyder also cast Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in Justice League, in a major role.

With production starting in April, Rebel Moon tells the story of a peaceful colony that is suddenly threatened by the armies overseen by a tyrannical leader named Belisarius. The colonists hire a young woman with a mysterious past to find other warriors to help them take a stand. Bae Doona, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, and Sky Yang will also star in the film.

Honored to welcome this incredible cast to Rebel Moon. Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher join previously announced Sofia Boutella. Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, & Sky Yang round out the cast. More to come. Let's go! #RebelMoon @Netflix pic.twitter.com/a9Zpmt2BzW — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) February 9, 2022

Hounsou was cast as a character named General Titus, while Bae will play a villain skilled with a sword, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Fisher will play a resistance fighter named Blood Axe. It’s not clear who Hunnam will play. Snyder wrote the script with Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead) and Kurt Johnstad (300). Johnstad and Snyder also have a story-by-credit. Executive producers are Bergen Swanson, Sarah Bowen of Grand Electric, Hatten, and Johnstad. Snyder is producing with his wife and co-producing partner Deborah Snyder along with Wesley Coller under their The Stone Quarry banner. Grand Electric’s Eric Newman is also a producer.

Netflix and Snyder have high hopes for this project. The shoot is scheduled to last from April to November as they hope to make a two-part movie. Snyder first worked with Netflix on Army of the Dead, which inspired the spin-off Army of Thieves, the anime series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, and an upcoming sequel called Planet of the Dead. Snyder plans to make the Army of the Dead sequel after finishing Rebel Moon. The Snyders and Coller signed a first-look deal with Netflix in July 2021.

Hunnam is still best known to audiences for playing Jax Teller on FX’s hit series Sons of Anarchy from 2008 to 2014. His recent film credits include True History of the Kelly Gang, Jungleland, and The Gentlemen. He also starred in Netflix’s 2019 big-budget action movie Triple Frontier. He recently filmed Last Looks, a mystery thriller starring Mel Gibson and Morena Baccarin. Hunnam also worked on the long-gestating Apple TV+ series Shantaram, which is based on the novel by Gregory David Roberts. The series was delayed by behind-the-scenes issues and the COVID-19 pandemic before filming was finally completed in December. Apple TV+ has not announced a release date yet.