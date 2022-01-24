Charlie Hunnam’s New Mystery Thriller With Mel Gibson Gets Release Date and Trailer

Charlie Hunnam stars in a new mystery thriller movie alongside Mel Gibson, and the film now has a release date and a debut trailer. The movie is titled Last Looks and will be released on VOD and in theaters same-day on Feb. 4. In addition to Hunnam and Gibson, Last Looks will also star Morena Baccarin (Deadpool), Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Cliff “Method Man” Smith (Power Book II: Ghost), Rupert Friend (Homeland), and Lucy Fry (Bright).

In Last Looks, Hunnam plays Charlie Waldo, a high-profile LAPD detective who left the force and relocated to the woods, choosing a life of peace and solitude. He reluctantly comes out of retirement to help with the case of the murdered wife of eccentric actor Alistair Pinch (Gibson), who is the prime suspect. Waldo finds himself navigating Hollywood executives, crime lords, and other unexpected characters on his quest to determine if Pinch really did kill his wife, or if he’s been set up. The film is based on author Howard Michael Gould’s L.A. detective novel series Waldo, which it was initially named after before being changed. Last Looks is directed by Tim Kirkby (Brockmire), from a screenplay written by Gould himself.

In addition to the new film, Gibson is also set to appear in the forthcoming John Wick TV series. According to Deadline, Gibson will star as a character named Cormac in The Continental, which is set to air on Starz as a three-night special-event TV series. At this time, no other cast members have been announced, but we do know that Keanu Reeves, who stars as Wick in the film series, will not be appearing, as the story is a prequel to the movies.

The Continental is set in the mid-1970s and will focus on a young Winston Scott, who is played by legendary actor Ian McShane in the John Wick films. It will tell the origins of Scott and the Continental, a hotel exclusively for the underground cabal of for-hire-assassins and crime syndicates. According to a description of the series from Deadline, the show will follow Scott as he plots to take control of the hotel, all while narrowly avoiding the bullets of some vicious paid gunmen. McShane will likely not appear in the series, but he could possibly turn up in a narration capacity.