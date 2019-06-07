‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Theo Rossi Starring in Netflix Movie ‘Army of the Dead’

Former Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi is moving on from fighting Luke Cage to fighting zombies in the new Netflix movie Army of the Dead.

The new film will mark Zack Snyder‘s return to directing following his DC Comics movies Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. It also acts as a return to the filmmaker’s genre roots, as it is set during a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas.

Army of the Dead will star Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) as the leader of a group of mercenaries trying to capitalize on the outbreak by staging a heist. According to Variety, Rossi was cast as Burt Cummings, a “cocky opportunist” who takes advantage of human refugees.

The project was being developed at Warner Bros. before Netflix scooped it up. Filming will start early this summer in New Mexico. The cast also includes Ana De La Reguera (Narcos), Ella Purnell (Kick-Ass 2) and Huma Qureshi. Snyder is credited with the story, with a screenplay by Joby Harold and Shay Hatten. Snyder is also producing under his Stone Quarry production banner.

Rossi celebrated the news in an Instagram post Tuesday. “It’s about to go down,” he wrote as a hashtag.

Many of Rossi’s colleagues congratulated him on the news, which was reported the same day as his 44th birthday.

“Get it get it!” Simone Missick, his former Luke Cage co-star, wrote.

“Congratulations,” Sons of Anarchy actor Emilio Rivera wrote.

Rossi’s breakout role was as Juan Carlos “Juice” Ortiz on FX’s Sons of Anarchy, from 2008 to 2014. He most recently starred as Hernan “Shades” Alvarez in Marvel’s Luke Cage series for Netflix. His next movie is Vault, co-starring Orange is the New Black‘s Samira Wiley. He also filmed Rattlesnake and Ghosts of War, which co-stars Brenton Thwaites. He also signed on for the horror movie Body Cam with Nat Wolff and Mary J. Blige.

In Vault, Rossi stars as Deuce, who works with a friend to steal $30 million from the mafia in Rhode Island.

“He loves his friends and he loves his mother and he’s just the guy who loves his family. He’s just trying to get by, Rossi said of his character in an interview with MEA Worldwide. “He’s everybody I grew up with… He’s a blue-collar guy who has to fight and slap for everything in the world. But he also has to be a fighter for anything he wants; he doesn’t know what’s going to happen.”

Vault will be available on iTunes and in select theaters on June 14.

Photo credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images