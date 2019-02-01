Netflix Lands Zombie Heist Movie ‘Army of the Dead’ From Director Zack Snyder

Netflix has landed a new zombie/heist movie titled Army of the Dead, which is helmed by director Zack Snyder.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Synder will also produce the film, and he created the story for Joby Harold to script.

The film will be about a team of mercenaries who head into a quarantined zone during a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, Nevada in order to try and pull off a major heist.

“There are no handcuffs on me at all with this one,” Snyder told THR of the project.

While Snyder is most famous for directed the DC Comics films Man of Steel, Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League (which had reshoots directed by Joss Wheadon), the world of zombie attacks is not new to him.

In 2004, Snyder made his major motion picture directorial debut with a remake of George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead, which was scripted by James Gunn (who also went on to be an A-list director of comic book properties.)

Following that, Snyder directed visually stunning films such as 300, Watchmen, and Sucker Punch, before moving on to the DC films franchise.

“I thought this was a good palate cleanser to really dig in with both hands and make something fun and epic and crazy and bonkers in the best possible way,” Snyder said to THR, “I love to honor canon and the works of art, but this is the opportunity to find a purely joyful way to express myself though a genre. It will be the most kick-ass, self-aware — but not in a wink-to-the-camera way — balls-to-the-wall zombie freakshow that anyone has ever seen. No one’s ever let me completely loose [like this].”

“I love big action, I love big sequences,” he went on to say. “My movie brain starts clicking around and I was like, ‘We need to be shooting this now!’ Constructing these sequences really fired me up.”

“When the movie gets super big, you get pushed away from the camera,” Snyder also said. “And in the last few years, I’ve had a reconnection with photography. This movie will be a chance to get the camera in hand.”

At this time, Army of the Dead does not appear to have an announced premiere date.