Charlie Hunnam Reveals ‘Significant Health Issues’ Experienced While Shooting Apple+ Series in India

Charlie Hunnam recently opened up about shooting his new Apple+ series, Shantaram, in India, and revealed that he suffered some “significant health issues” over the course of the experience. During a conversation with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Monday night, Hunnam shared that he developed “a lung infection, which turned into a sinus infection,” followed by “conjunctivitis in both [his] eyes.” He went on to reveal that he also “got an ear infection,” as well as “strep throat, then a bacterial gut infection.”

Hunnam wasn’t through, however, as he also shared that he was “bitten by a mosquito,” which caused him to contract “dengue fever.”

He later joked that he thinks his “impeccable personal hygiene” led to him being susceptible to all the health problems he faced. “I think my immune system was too delicate because I’m too clean.”

In addition to starring in Shantaram, Hunnam will be appearing in the new Guy Ritchie movie out later this month, The Gentlemen, and he told Fallon that it was “fantastic” to work with his fellow cast members Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant.

“Matthew and I had a long period of time to work together so I got to know him pretty well,” Hunnam said of McConaughey. “He’s just every bit of weird, wonderful, wacky and lovely as you’d imagine.”

He went on to detail working with Grant: “I didn’t know what to think, you know, coming in. I thought it could go one or two ways and I was prepared for either. He just was a treat.” Hunnam admits they “spent like four and half days together.”

“He had 45 pages of dialogue to deliver,” he said. “He’s Hugh Grant, he’s a giant movie star and he’s been doing this a long time, he came in very very nervous. He relies on the bible of notes he creates. I think he’s extraordinary. I don’t think I’ve ever been as impressed, being on the receiving end, on the opposite of an actor.”

In The Gentlemen, Hunnam plays a character named Raymond, who works for McConaughey as his right-hand man. The film is written and directed by Ritchie, whom Hunnam previously worked with on King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

In addition to Hunnam, McConaughey, and Grant, the movie also stars Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Jeremy Strong (Succession), Eddie Marsan (Deadpool 2), and Colin Farrell (Dumbo).

The Gentlemen is scheduled to premiere in theaters on Jan. 24, 2020.