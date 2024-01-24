'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Is Coming to Netflix Very Soon

The Nine-Nine is coming to Netflix. The streaming giant revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the first four seasons of the procedural sitcom will be dropping on Feb. 26. There are eight seasons total of the comedy, so hopefully the remaining seasons come to Netflix at a later date. It's possible the streamer still has to work out rights on the other seasons, as it is also currently streaming on Peacock.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine starred an ensemble cast that included Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, the late Andre Braugher, Drik Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller. Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, the series centered on NYPD detectives adjusting to life under their new commanding officer. It originally ran for five seasons on Fox before the network canceled it. Just a day later, NBC picked it up, where it ran for an additional three seasons before eventually coming to an end in 2021.

Since all eight seasons are streaming on Peacock, it's unknown if it will stay that way when the show comes to Netflix. Many shows are streaming on multiple platforms, and since B99 was produced by Universal Television, it's very likely the comedy will continue to stream on the NBCUniversal-owned streamer. There will just be yet another way to stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine, even if it is only four seasons. It's definitely a lot better than nothing.

The addition of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is part of the many titles coming to Netflix in February 2024. Also releasing on the streamer next month include all five seasons of My Wife and Kids, the tenth and final season of The Blacklist, and Season 6 of Young Sheldon, which is dropping just in time for fans to catch up on before the seventh and final season premieres on Feb. 15 on CBS. There will also be plenty of originals and other fan-favorites coming to Netflix, but knowing that Brooklyn Nine-Nine is among those is going to be a great way to spend February.

Since the first four seasons of B99 won't be available on Netflix until the end of February, fans will still have to wait a little bit. However, those who are able to can watch all eight seasons on Peacock. There's nothing indicating that the series will be leaving the NBCUniversal streamer any time soon, but it might be best to still binge-watch it, just to be safe.