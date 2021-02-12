'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star Joe Lo Truglio Reacts to News That Show Will End With Season 8

✖

After being saved once from an abrupt cancellation, the doors of the 99th precinct are officially set to close. On Thursday, NBC announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will end with its upcoming eighth season. News of the upcoming end to the fan-favorite series had not only fans taking to social media to react, but also cast members, including Joe Lo Truglio.

As news of the series' end spread far and wide, Truglio, who has portrayed Detective Charles Boyle since 2013, took to Twitter to share the news, issuing a message of thanks for the fans who have long rallied their support around the series. In his message, Truglio reflected on the impact Brooklyn Nine-Nine has had on him, writing that his onscreen counterpart "changed my life for the better in a million ways." He offered his gratitude "to everyone who helped bring these extraordinary people into my orbit" as well as "to the best fans," who he dubbed "the real sexy train."

At this time, an exact reason for the series' end is unclear. In a statement, however, executive producer Dan Goor hinted that the plan had always been to end the series at around this time. He explained that when he and Mike Schur first pitched the pilot to Andy Samberg, he said, "'I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,' which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned." Like many other series, Brooklyn Nine-Nine was also impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with Season 8 filming put on hold and causing a delay in the season's premiere.

Reacting to the series' end, Melissa Fumero wrote on Twitter, "It has been one of the greatest joys and honor of my life to play Amy. I am so grateful to be able to take a victory lap with our beloved cast and crew. To our amazing fans, we love you. No tears for now, we still have a whole season to shoot!" In his own post, Terry Crews tweeted, "I'm sad it will end, but happy to have had the chance to be a part of something so special."

Initially airing on Fox beginning in 2013, Brooklyn Nine-Nine ran for five seasons before being cancelled in May of 2018. NBC saved the series after streaming services Hulu and Netflix passed on the show. Since airing on the network, the series has been a massive success, with Variety reporting Season 7 averaged a 5.1 rating in adult 18-49 and 9.5 million viewers in total audience measurement. The series has also taken home numerous awards, including a Golden Globe for Best TV Series Comedy or Musical. Season 8 does not yet have a premiere date, though it is confirmed that it will air during the 2021-2022 season.