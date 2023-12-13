Andre Braugher, 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star, Dead at 61

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher has died at 61 years old. Deadline reports that the actor who brought Captain Raymond Holt to life on the Fox-turned-NBC sitcom died from a brief illness on Monday. More details surrounding his unexpected death are unknown, but it's the latest loss in Hollywood that will have fans around the world mourning.

Braugher was born and raised in Chicago, graduating from Stanford and Juilliard, having earned a B.A. and M.F.A., respectively. He made his acting debut in 1989 in the TV movie Kojak: Ariana, appearing as Detective Winston Blake in multiple films in the franchise. He appeared in Glory that same year. His breakout role came in 1993 as Detective Frank Pembleton on Homicide: Life on the Street, starring in the first six seasons. He also reprised the role on Law & Order and Homicide: The Movie.

The late actor is also most known as the beloved Captain Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, starring in all eight seasons. The series came to an end in 2021. The two-time Emmy winner most recently starred in the final season of Paramount+ legal drama The Good Fight. He co-starred in the drama film She Said, a retelling of the events leading up to the #MeToo movement. Braugher was set to star in the upcoming Netflix show The Residence and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt.

Other roles that Braugher was known for include BoJack Horseman, Last Resort, Law & Order: SVU, Men of a Certain Age, Hack, Spirit Untamed, and City of Angels. On top of acting, Braugher made his directorial debut with one part of Showtime's trilogy Love Songs in 1999. Throughout his career, Braugher won multiple awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the NAACP Image Awards, the Television Critics Association Award for Individual Achievement in Drama, and Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Homicide. In 2016, he won the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Brooklyn Nine-Nine and many others, along with dozens more nominations.

TV and film are not the only things that Braugher has done in his career. He also has a theatrical side, appearing at the New York Shakespeare Festival in Measure for Measure, Twelfth Night, and As You Like It. He also performed in productions of Richard II, Othello, Macbeth, and The Whipping Man, among others.

Donations can be made to the Classical Theatre of Harlem, as Braugher once served on the board.