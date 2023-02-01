'The Blacklist' Ending at NBC

James Spader is finally reaching the end of his blacklist and hanging up his fedora. The Blacklist is ending with its 10th season and over 200 episodes produced, NBC announced on Wednesday. Season 10 debuts on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET.

Spader will once again star as Raymond "Red" Reddington in the new season, and he faces an unprecedented new danger. Reddington's covert role with the FBI is about to be exposed and the former Blacklisters unite to exact revenge. Red and the FBI Task Force will face their greatest challenges. The series 200th episode will air on Sunday, March 19.

"It isn't often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but The Blacklist proved to a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver, and a crew that always rose to the occasion," Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. "A huge thank you to our partners at Sony, everyone from the past decade who made this show an integral part of NBC's storied history, and, of course, a special nod to James Spader, whose performance remains nothing short of spectacular."

The Blacklist launched in September 2013 and was created by Jon Bokencamp. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Universal Television, Davis Entertainment, and Open 4 Business Productions. The series kicked off with Red willingly turning himself in to the FBI with a list of criminals and terrorists he wants to track down. He had two conditions, he must with criminal profiler Elizabeth "Liz" Keen (Meagan Boone) and he must have complete immunity for his past crimes. As the show continued checking off "Blacklisters," the mysterious connections between Liz and Red unfolded.

When Megan Boone left the show after Season 8, her storyline came to a dramatic conclusion. Season 9 picked up two years later, with Red agreeing to help Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix) track down more blacklisters. Red will also work with Donald Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff), Dembe Zuma (Hisham Tawfiq), and Siya Malik (Anya Banerjee) in Season 10.

"After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases, and more than 200 episodes produced, we're honored to reach our conclusion," showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath said. "It's been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious, and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week. We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them."

All seasons of The Blacklist are available to stream on Peacock. The show won the Emmy for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Miniseries or Movie in 2014. Spader also picked up Golden Globe nominations in 2014 and 2015. The series has been internationally distributed to 195 countries and 214 territories.