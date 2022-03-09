‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Romantic Challenges for Jonathan Bailey’s Viscount

Lady Whistledown is back and has plenty of more scandalous gossip to cover as Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) embarks on his quest for love. Netflix and Shondaland on Wednesday released the first full-length trailer for Bridgerton Season 2, officially introducing viewers to newcomers Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran).

In the clip, Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) kicks off a game for love by announcing that “this is the season the Viscount intends to find a wife.” However, Anthony’s quest to find love is anything but easy, and he soon finds himself asking, “what happens when duty is in conflict with the heart’s true desire?” Vowing to uphold his family’s name and “choose a wife with head and not my … heart,” Anthony quest for love seems ill-fated until he begins to court new arrival Edwina. However, as he tries to prove himself to Edwina’s older sister Kate, he finds himself falling for her, with Anthony telling Kate, “my honor is hanging by a thread that grows more precarious with every moment in your presence.”

https://youtu.be/qYNCws-a6CQ

Unsurprisingly, the love triangle reaches the ears of Lady Whistledown, revealed in Season 1 to be Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), who questions, “what happens when duty is in conflict with the heart’s true desire? Why, then there is the potential for a considerable scandal indeed.” Elsewhere in the trailer, Violet tells her son “true love” is worth the risk.

Set to premiere on Friday, March 25, Season 2 will closely follow the material in The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in Julia Quinn’s series. This means that the upcoming season will shift the focus from Daphne Bridgerton’s quest for love and budding relationship with the Duke of Hastings to the eldest Bridgerton brother. Teasing the upcoming season in a previous interview with Today, series creator Chris Van Dusen shared, “Anthony is going to have a love interest next season and it’s going to be as sweeping and moving, and as beautiful that viewers of the first season have come to expect from the show.”

Phoebe Dynevor is set to return this season, though actor Rege-Jean Page will not be involved. Season 2’s ensemble cast also includes Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Lorraine Ashbourne, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Shelley Conn, and Florence Hunt, among others, with Julie Andrew providing the voice of Lady Whistledown. Bridgerton Season 2 premieres on Netflix on March 25. The series has already been renewed through Season 4, with a spinoff also in the works.