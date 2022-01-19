Netflix Offers First Look at ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

Netflix has offered a “first look” at Bridgerton Season 2 by sharing some new episode photos on social media. In a pair of Twitter posts, Netlfix gave fans a peek at some of the returning stars, such as Nicola Coughlan, as well as series newcomers like Simone Ashley. The new season of Bridgerton will follow Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, as he navigates court life and a new love.

Series creator Chris Van Dusen previously spoke about the news season during a Today interview, saying at the time, “We are going to be starting filming later this spring in London, and we’re all so excited.” He then added, “I know the cast cannot wait to get back to it, and neither can I.” Van Dusen then went on to share some details about Season 2, revealing how it would revolve more around Bailey’s character. “We left him at the end of the season at a bit of a crossroads so I’m looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market,” he explained, then quipping that he knows what is going to happen because he’s the one who has been writing it.

“I know where we’re going, I know we have a bunch of new characters we’re going to be introducing,” he said. “Anthony is going to have a love interest next season and it’s going to be as sweeping and moving, and as beautiful that viewers of the first season have come to expect from the show.” Van Dusen also commented on the chances of Simon (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) returning, seemingly implying that it is a possibility. “In my mind, they will always be Bridgertons and will always be a part of the show.” Fans of the show will remember that the Season 1 finale ended with a flash-forward that showed Simon and Daphne having welcomed a son, their first child. It was later confirmed that Page would not be part of Season 2.

Subsequently, Bailey also commented on what fans can look forward to in Bridgerton Season 3, telling EW, “They can just expect a lot from everyone. It was such an amazing introduction to the world via Daphne and Simon. But there’s so many brilliant characters that have got so much going on, so my tease would be enjoy your year and don’t get comfy and thinking you know what’s going to happen. We’ll all be back for more romance, hopefully next Christmas, maybe further away.” Bridgerton Season 2 is set to debut March 25, on Netflix.