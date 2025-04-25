‘Parks and Rec’ Star Among 7 Cast in Murdaugh Murders Hulu Show

Hulu’s new Murdaugh Murders show is gaining traction with several new cast members.

According to Deadline, seven actors have been added to the upcoming series, including a Parks and Rec star.

Based on the true story of Maggie and Alex Murdaugh’s “stranger-than-fiction family drama,” the new series is also drawn from reporting by journalist and Murdaugh Murders Podcast creator Mandy Matney and insider knowledge from years spent following the case. The true crime drama series comes from showrunner Michael D. Fuller, who co-created with Erin Lee Carr. Previously announced cast members include Jason Clarke, Patricia Arquette, J. Smit-Cameron, Johnny Berchtold, Will Harrison, Brittany Snow, Noah Emmerich, Kathleen Wilhoite, and Tommy Dewey.

Madeline Popovich

Madeline Popovich is set to portray Mallory Beach, “a bright, endearing young woman who’s best friends with Paul’s girlfriend, Morgan.” She can recently be seen in the 2021 film One Summer, 2020’s Vincent’s Vow and The Christmas High Note, as well as the shorts Lament and Nostalgic.

Jim O’Heir

Jim O’Heir has been cast as Dick Harpootlian, “a braggadocious, old-guard State Senator and defense attorney, Dick is hired by Alex to handle Paul Murdaugh’s boat crash case.” He is best known for his role as Jerry Gergich on all seven seasons of the hit NBC mockumentary comedy Parks and Recreation. Recent credits include Running Point, The Fall, Where Are You, Christmas?, The Devil Comes to Kansas City, The Santa Clauses, My Babysitter the Super Hero, and Liza on Demand, among others.

Jessi Case

Jessi Case is Morgan Doughty, “Paul’s long-term girlfriend who’s grown all-too accustomed to his drunken outbursts and antics.” Case can most recently be heard on the podcast series Dream Sequence. She also had a brief recurring arc on 9-1-1: Lone Star. Additional credits include CSI: Vegas, On a Wing and a Prayer, The Way It Goes, The Phantoms, The Resident, American Refugee, and Mother’s Day.

Mark Pellegrino

Mark Pellegrino plays Curtis “Eddie” Smith, “Alex Murdaugh’s distant cousin and sometimes employee. Curtis ‘Eddie’ Smith is country through-and-through, and helps Alex with various odd jobs and money-making schemes.” He is best known for his roles as Virgil Poe on American Rust, Lucifer/Nick on Supernatural, and Bill Standall on 13 Reasons Why. Pellegrino can also be seen in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Emerald Ties, Underdeveloped, Class of ’09, Quantico, and The Tomorrow People.

Nicholas Cirillo

Nicholas Cirillo will play Connor Cook, “one of Paul’s best friends. He’s quite used to Paul’s drunken sense of play, and readily agrees to go out on Paul’s boat with four other friends and girlfriends — a decision that leads to catastrophe.” He most recently appeared on an episode of Black Mirror and recurred throughout the first four seasons of Outer Banks as Barry. Other credits include The 4:30 Movie, Good Egg, Fresh Kills, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ida Red, and The Giant.

Patch Darragh

Patch Darragh plays Marvin Murdaugh, “Alex’s reliable and good-natured younger brother. John Marvin is always game to help the family in any way he can and is particularly close to his nephew, Paul, who he hires to work for him at his equipment rental business.” He most recently appeared in the Peacock series Long Bright River and recurred on Succession. Other credits include The Apprentice, Incoming Call, The Union, Brittany Runs a Marathon, and The First Purge.

Ryan Paynter

Last but certainly not least, Ryan Paynter is Anthony Cook, “Southern jock with a heart of gold, Anthony is one of Paul’s best friends and Mallory Beach’s boyfriend.” He can most recently be seen in I Win, The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, Me, Letters of the Dead, The Paramedic Who Stalked Me, Stranger Things, The Torture Within, and MOV.