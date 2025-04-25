Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2025

This coming May, Hulu subscribers have lots of TV series and films to add to their watch lists.
The streamer has unveiled the full list of titles arriving next month, giving viewers plenty of new options to add to their watchlists.
On the series front, Hulu will premiere the second seasons of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and Nicole Kidman’s Nine Perfect Strangers, which moves to Europe for the newest batch of episodes. The streamer will also add FX’s new comedy Adults and Welcome to Wrexham Season 4. Meanwhile, the streamer will conclude one of its most popular originals, with The Handmaid’s Tale series finale airing on May 27.
Hulu will also grow its film library next month, bringing subscribers the original Star Wars trilogy, as well as 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and the first four movies in the Mission: Impossible franchise, as well as Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. Other films streaming on Hulu next month include Bad Teacher, Horrible Bosses, Man on Fire, The Last Showgirl, and the Oscar-nominated foreign film The Seed of the Sacred Fig.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $9.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu’s ad-free tier priced at $18.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that’s coming to Hulu in May 2025.
May 1
Alone Australia: Complete Season 1
The Chicano Squad: Complete Season 1
History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 2
Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 2
James Brown: Say it Loud: Complete Season 1
Jeopardy! Masters: Season 3 Premiere
Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 9 (DUBBED)
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 22
Alienoid
Alienoid 2
Anaconda
Anaconda En Espanol
Attack The Block
Attack the Block En Espanol
Austenland
Austenland En Espanol
Babylon A.D.
Bad Teacher
Bad Teacher En Espanol
Basic
Basic En Espanol
Battle of the Year
Battle Of The Year En Espanol
The Childe
Con Air
Courage Under Fire
Deliver Us From Evil (2020)
Enemy Of The State
Far From the Madding Crowd
The 5th Wave
The 5th Wave En Espanol
The Guardian
Georgia Rule
The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil
Hacksaw Ridge
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
The Infiltrator
The Insider
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa En Espanol
Joy (2015)
The King’s Man
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Little Fockers
The Negotiator
The Power Of One
Maid in Manhattan
Maid in Manhattan En Espanol
Man on Fire
The Marine
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Meet the Spartans
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol En Espanol
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible II En Espanol
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible III En Espanol
Once
Once Upon a Time in America
Prospect
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty
Sex Tape
Sex Tape En Espanol
Shadow (2018)
Spy (2015)
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
Street Kings
Stuber
Super Troopers 2
Take Me Home Tonight
Tears of the Sun
That’s My Boy
The Villainess
The Wailing
The Witch: Subversion
The Witch 2: The Other One
Tropic Thunder
Waitress
Wedding Crashers
May 2
Pita Hall: Film Premiere
Decision to Leave
Harbin
The Last Word
72 Hours
May 3
Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 13
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 10
Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 3
Unsellable Houses: Complete Season 2
Escape (2024)
Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much
May 4
Insidious: The Red Door
Insidious: The Red Door En Espanol
May 7
Kun by Agüero: Complete Limited Series
May 8
Vanderpump Villa: Complete Season 2
Alone Australia: Complete Season 2
Find My Country House: Australia: Complete Season 1
New House No Debt: Complete Season 1
60 Days In: Complete Season 9
Pil’s Adventures
May 9
The UnXplained: Complete Season 7
Summer of 69: Film Premiere
Behind Enemy Lines
Commando
The Damned
Hitman
Hitman: Agent 47
Men Of Honor
The Thin Red Line
The Transporter
Transporter 2
May 10
Expedition Unknown: Complete Season 6
How It’s Made: Complete Season 21
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 2
My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Season 1
Robert Durst: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Scorned: Love Kills: Complete Season 2
Blonde and Blonder
Strangerland
Trust
Vengeance: A Love Story
War Inc.
May 12
I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Hells Paradise: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
SHANGRILA FRONTIER: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
May 13
Not Others: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Good Bad Things
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation En Espanol
May 15
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Premiere
Beach Hunters: Complete Season 7
Cake Boss: Complete Season 15
Container Homes: Complete Season 1
Curb Appeal: Complete Season 25
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 4-5
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5
Extreme Homes: Complete Season 5
Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 10 and 14
Island Life: Complete Seasons 19 and 20
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 3
My Strange Addiction: Complte Season 5 and 6
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 9
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta Complete Season 7
Tanked: Complete Seasons 13-15
The Last Alaskans: Complete Season 4
Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 2
Unusual Suspects: Complete Season 7
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 24
May 16
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special
Welcome to Wrexham: Season 4 Premiere
Crossroads
The Last Breath
May 17
Death by Fame: Complete Season 1
Destinations of the Damned With Zak Bagans: Complete Season 1
Expedition X: Complete Season 6-7
Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 1-3
Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape
Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time
Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal
Zarna Garg: One in a Billion
May 20
American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story
Night Call
May 21
Nine Perfect Strangers: Season 2 Premiere
Nine Puzzles: Series Premiere
May 22
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 20
Intervention: Complete Season 25
Jump!: Complete Season 1
Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes: Complete Season 1
Taken in Plain Sight
May 23
The Last Showgirl
May 24
BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Anderson V. Burrell: Complete Season 4
Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 3
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home: Complete Season 1
Gold Rush: Complete Season 1
Homestead Rescue: Complete Season 12
May 25
How to Please a Woman
May 27
Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy: Complete Season 1
Re: Zero: Complete Season 1
Tower of God: Complete Season 1
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
May 29
Adults: Complete Season 1
The Silencing
May 30
Into the Deep
Rickey Smiley: Untitled
May 31
House Hunters: Complete Season 253
House Hunters International: Complete Season 18
Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 24
Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1
Vanished in New Canaan: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1
Leanne Morgan: So Yummy