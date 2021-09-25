‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 First Look Unveiled at Netflix’s TUDUM

Bridgerton fans were treated to a brand new teaser on Saturday as part of Netflix’s TUDUM virtual fan event. This is the first teaser for the highly anticipated Bridgerton Season 2, coming relatively fast on the heels of the show’s premiere in December. It looks like there is plenty of drama left to be unraveled in Regency-era London.

The teaser was not like other trailers, with scenes from various episodes cut together to preserve the mystery of the story. Instead, it was a single scene between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), culminating in one confused expression for Anthony. For most fans of the romantic drama, that was probably more to their liking, even if it whet their appetite for the full season. Sadly, so far the only hint about a Season 2 release date says “coming 2022.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bridgerton, and it was an instant hit. It is adapted from the Bridgerton novel series written by Julia Quinn and published between 2000 and 2013. Quinn wrote 9 novels in total, so there is plenty of room for this series to expand.

Bridgerton was created for TV by Chris Van Dusen and produced by TV legend Shonda Rhimes. It stars Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Ben Miller, Luke Newton, Regé-Jean Page, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker and Julie Andrews.

The show is a true ensemble story, and it looks like it will lean into that strength in the new episodes to come. The first season loosely followed Quinn’s first novel The Duke and I, and the second season will apparently do the same with the second book in the series, The Viscount Who Loved Me. That book shifts a lot of focus onto Anthony (Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling who was more in the background of Season 1. After his crushing breakup at the end of Season 1, Anthony proclaimed that he was finished with romance, but Season 2 will test that resolve.

Bailey seemed eager to tackle this storyline in an interview about Season 2 with E! News. He said: “With Anthony, there’s just so much conflict with everything he’s doing. He means so well and he’s got such a good heart and he loves his family. Once I fell in love with him and realized that he meant well, that means that you can really push the boundaries as to how unfair and toxic he can be to his lovers and to his sisters and to his mother.”

Bridgerton Season 2 is clearly a high priority for Netflix, but it’s still not as clear when fans will be able to see it for themselves. Stay tuned for other updates on the Netflix TUDUM event as they become available!