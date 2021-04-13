Netflix Renews 'Bridgerton' for Multiple Seasons

✖

Lady Whistledown has plenty of more scandalous gossip to cover, as Netflix has officially handed Bridgerton a multiple-season order. The streamer on Tuesday confirmed it has renewed the Regency-era drama for Seasons 3 and 4. The news comes just months after the series' December premiere and after Netflix in January renewed the series for Season 2, which is currently in production and will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest for love.

News of the renewal was confirmed by Lady Whisteldown herself, who wrote in her latest column that "this author shall have to purchase more ink," according to Deadline. Lady Whistledown, who is narrated by Julie Andrews and is the pen-name of Penelope Featherington, revealed, "it seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four."

This is a developing story…