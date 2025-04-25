Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 25)

May might be just around the corner, but Netflix still has a few more titles to add in April.

This weekend, the streamer will cross two more titles off of its April 2025 content list, the new additions joining other TV series, movies, and Netflix originals added throughout he month like You Season 5, Black Mirror Season 7, and Field of Dreams.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Havoc

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, April 25

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Walker (Tom Hardy) is a bruised detective fighting his way through the criminal underworld threatening to engulf his entire city. In the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong, Walker finds himself with a number of factions on his tail; a vengeful crime syndicate, a crooked politician, as well as his fellow cops. When attempting to rescue the politician’s estranged son, whose involvement in the drug deal starts to unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy, he is forced to confront the demons of his past.”

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 2

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, April 25

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: “Challenges and adventures await the young Trainers as they advance their Terastallization skills and uncover more information about Terapagos.”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

After bidding farewell to dozens of titles earlier in the month, Netflix is taking things slow. This weekend, no titles will exit the streaming library, but Netflix does still have one departure scheduled before April ends.

Leaving 4/29/25

Patriots Day

What was added this week?

Avail. 4/21/25

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 4/23/25

A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Battle Camp (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Bullet Train Explosion (JP) — NETFLIX FILM

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way (ES) — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

UnBroken

Avail. 4/24/25

A Dog’s Way Home

You: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES