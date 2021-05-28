'Bridgerton' Adds 'Charmed' Alum as Family Patriarch Edmund Bridgerton for Season 2

✖

Bridgerton has found its Edmund Bridgerton. Charmed alum Rupert Evans has been cast as the late Bridgerton family patriarch in the upcoming second season of the hit Netflix original series, Deadline confirmed. Edmund is Violet Bridgerton's late husband and the father to their eight children.

According to the outlet, Edmund is described as "a loving and devoted husband" to Violet Bridgerton and is "also an endlessly patient and kind father, who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life." Given that he is dead in the current Bridgerton timeline, he will likely appear in flashbacks, and Evans is not signed on as a series regular. It is unclear if fans will get a glimpse at a young Violet as well. It is possible that Edmund's involvement in Season 2 was teased in the Season 1 finale when the episode ended with the image of a bee on a windowsill. In Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novels, Edmund died at 38 from an allergic reaction to a bee sting. His death left a lasting impact on all of his children, but most notably on Anthony, who had to take over the viscounty when he was just 18 years old.

(Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, Getty)

Anthony, of course, will have a major role in the show's sophomore run. After focusing on Daphne Bridgerton's quest for love and budding relationship with the Duke of Hastings, who will not return for Season 2, Bridgerton's sophomore run will shift focus to the oldest Bridgerton brother. Filming now underway in London, Season 2 will closely following the material in The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in the Julia Quinn's series. Although actor Rege-Jean Page will not be involved, Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton will. Through the voice of Lady Whistledwon, the narrator of the series, Netflix confirmed that Daphne "will remain a devoted wife and sister" to the Viscount and that "the upcoming social season and what it has to offer" includes "more intrigue and romance than [viewers] may be able to bear."

Along with Dynevor's return, Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Bessie Carter, and Harriet Cains are expected to reprise their respective roles. Evans, whose series credits also include The Man In the High Castle, will join new Season 2 cast members Calam Lynch, Shelley Conn, and Kate Sharma.

Season 1 of Bridgerton is available for streaming at Netflix. At this time, the streamer has not announced a Season 2 premiere date, though it has promised plenty of more Bridgerton stories. Along with handing the series a Season 3 and Season 4 renewal, Netflix in May ordered a Bridgerton spinoff series set to center on a young Queen Charlotte.