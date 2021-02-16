'Bridgerton' Season 2: Everything We Know

The major character Kate will be played by Simone Ashley Get ready to fall in love with Simone Ashley, who will play Kate in Season 2 of Bridgerton. Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included. ` pic.twitter.com/xdVilOjL4Y — Netflix (@netflix) February 15, 2021 Bridgerton will introduce Kate Sheffield in Season 2, as Anthony's new love interest. Throughout the first season, Anthony was desperate to keep Siena (Sabrina Bartlett) as his lover, but he knew she would never fit in his realm of society. After seeing his sister get married, Anthony decided it was time to finally be serious. In Season 2, he will meet Kate, who is described as the "most meddlesome woman to ever grace a London ballroom" and a "spirited schemer" in the description for The Viscount Who Loved Me. At first, Kate is not interested, so he tries to court her half-sister to make her jealous. However, in the series, Kate Sheffield will be Kate Sharma, continuing Bridgerton's color-blind casting. Simone Ashley will star as the new character. he is described as "a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools - Anthony Bridgerton very much included." Ashley previously starred in Netflix's Sex Education as Olivia and had a small part in Pokemon Detective Pikachu. prevnext

Filming starts in Spring 2021, but there's no release date yet

Less than a month after Bridgerton's stellar debut on Christmas Day, Netflix renewed the show for a second season. Shondaland released a special Lady Whistledown letter, which confirmed filming will start in Spring 2021. "This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season," the letter reads. "I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities." The statement did not include a premiere date, but if Netflix hopes to catch lightning again, Christmas 2021 would be a nice target. During a Today Show interview, Van Dusen said he thought the show provided the perfect escape for these difficult times, which is why it was such a hit. "It really provides an incredible escape for audiences at a time when I think that's exactly what's needed," he explained. "And Bridgerton is this lavish, vibrant, steamy Regency love story, and it is about romance and love and joy — and I think all of those things are really universal themes that people are responding to."

Most of the original cast is returning (Photo: Netflix) While Season 2 will introduce several important characters, many of the same ones audiences fell in love with will be back, including Page and Dynevor. "I think there are a lot of good stories to be told in this world," Page recently told OprahMag.com. "There are a plethora of characters and each of those characters has cousins, uncles, and dogs, and I think people enjoy exploring all of those depths and nooks and crannies."

Anthony's love life will take center stage

While the first season of Bridgerton was inspired by Quinn's book The Duke and I, Season 2 will mostly focus on the second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me. The book centered on Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton, and his search for love. This means fans of Jonathan Bailey's work in Season 1 will get to see a lot more of him. "We left him at the end of the first season at a bit of a crossroads, so I'm looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market," Van Dusen told Today. "I think it's going to be as sweeping and moving and as beautiful as viewers of the first season have come to expect from the show." In a recent British Vogue interview, Bailey said the new season will be "mad" and "brilliant," while also introducing viewers to a new side of Anthony. "There's a real humanity to him, too, that will hopefully come out in the next series," he said. "It's funny because even though Bridgerton is obviously a period drama, Anthony's story is quite modern in the sense that he's reached a point where he genuinely believes that love will never happen for him. That's where he is at the end of the first series, and that's such a common feeling right now."

The other Bridgerton children could be featured in future seasons (Photo: Netflix) Quinn wrote eight books and created plenty of characters for Van Dusen and his writers to work with in future seasons. If Bridgeton lives past Season 2, you can bet on more in-depth stories about the other Bridgerton children. As anyone who has watched Season 1 can tell you, dear reader, Eloise (Claudia Jessie) needs her own spin-off. Eloise happens to be the lead character in the fifth Bridgerton book, To Sir Phillip, With Love. "I'd love to be able to tell Eloise's story and Collin's story," Van Dusen told OprahMag.com. "[But] I want to explore the stories for all the characters, not just the Bridgertons. From the Featheringtons, who are amazing and so fun to write, to Lady Danbury's stories, and Queen Charlotte's."