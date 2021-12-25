Netflix Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date for Record-Breaking Drama Series

The Netflix series fans have been burning for is finally returning! With Bridgerton premiering last year on Christmas to massive numbers on the streaming giant, it was revealed Saturday morning that the Shondaland series would be returning on March 25 for its sophomore season. As teased in the last moments of Season 1’s finale, the series will subsequently tie into Julia Quinn’s novels of the same name — this time following eldest Bridgerton sibling, Lord Anthony Bridgerton as he sets out to find a suitable wife.

Based on Quinn’s novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me, Anthony (played by Jonathan Bailey) meets his match in Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), who has arrived from India with her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran). But as the two start courting, Kate soon discovers his intentions for marriage are not of the noblest kind.

With one of the show’s romantic lead characters, Anthony set to dominate the series following Rege-Jean Page’s exit earlier this year, Bailey teased what fans can expect when it returns in 2022. “Well, I feel like the campy, plush spectacle of the Bridgerton world is only going to get more pronounced in the best way possible,” Bailey told British Vogue. “It’s mad, and it’s brilliant. There are also going to be a lot of brilliant characters introduced in this series — and it’s not just Anthony that we’re going to delve into.” The 32-year-old actor went on to explain how the universe set up by Rhimes and co-producer, Chris Van Dusen will “expand and keep pushing boundaries” that are quietly subversive. “There’s just going to be more of what everyone loves, I think.”

Further sharing how he believes Season 2 will give fans a “much broader sense of who Anthony is,” he admits his character is someone who feels he’s been failed by the society in which he lives. “There’s a real humanity to him, too, that will hopefully come out in the next series,” he said following the renewal of the series. “It’s funny because even though Bridgerton is obviously a period drama, Anthony’s story is quite modern in the sense that he’s reached a point where he genuinely believes that love will never happen for him. That’s where he is at the end of the first series, and that’s such a common feeling right now.”

Adapted from the beloved books by Julia Quinn, the first season of Bridgerton follows a group of esteemed families in British high society through the lens of a mysterious gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown — voiced by the great, Julie Andrews. The series was one of the network’s highly-anticipated projects from Shonda Rhimes, who signed an eight-show deal with Netflix in 2017. Bridgerton, which broke streaming records for Netflix upon its debut, is now available to watch on the platform.