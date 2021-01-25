'Bridgerton' Fans Spot Historical Mistake in Opening Scene

✖

Lady Whistledown has more than just dating season scandals to write about after eagle-eyed viewers watching the beloved Netflix original series Bridgerton spotted a modern-day mistake that is giving the Game of Thrones coffee cup blunder a run for its money. Fans watching and rewatching and rewatching again the fan-favorite historical drama spotted an on-screen slip-up that throws the setting of the show for a major loop all thanks to some lines painted on the cobblestone roads.

In the opening minutes of the series, which debuted on Netflix in December, a horse-drawn carriage turns a corner on a cobblestone road. While the cobble road and mode of transportation may fit the era – Bridgerton is set in the 1800s – the yellow lines marking the street do not. The lines, which indicate parking restrictions, did not appear in the U.K. until, the 1950s, according to the Daily Mail, with the earliest road markings, which were white, having first appeared in 1918, which is still a century after the Bridgerton dating season.

Oh dear, modern yellow no parking lines on the street in the tv drama 'Bridgerton'.

I've worked on a few films/tv shows as historical consultant and art department, I remember our lot painting over modern white lines on a street or covering the whole street with earth ;) pic.twitter.com/AN4v6kqhCB — Fake History Hunter (@fakehistoryhunt) January 24, 2021

The slipup was noticed by numerous viewers, who were eager to point out the blunder on social media. While one person said they were "really enjoying" the series, they questioned, "but with the technology available to filmmakers these days, a yellow line?" Somebody else noticed even more historical errors that many may have overlooked, writing, "you will also spot a Primark poster, a single yellow line parking restriction and a parking sign on a lamppost. Down pipes on the front of buildings which would not have been there and a modern day doorbell." Despite this, many were willing to overlook the historical errors, with one person writing, "It's Bridgerton. I can forgive yellow lines ;)."

Given the series' massive viewership, it comes as little surprise the even the tiniest of mistakes were picked up on. Netflix announced earlier this month that the series was projected to reach 63 million households within 28 days of its debut, which would make Bridgerton the fifth-largest Netflix original series launch of all time. Thankfully, the fanfare will continue, as the streamer officially picked the series up for a second season.

While Season 1 largely focused on Daphne Bridgerton's dating season debut and her complicated romance with Simon Basset, Season 2 will focus on the oldest Bridgerton brother, Lord Viscount Anthony Bridgerton. Series creator Chris Van Dusen explained that when Season 1 ended, Anthony was left "at a bit of a crossroads," and so he is "looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market."

Bridgerton Season 1 is available for streaming on Netflix. Season 2 does not yet have a premiere date.