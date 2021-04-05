'Bridgerton' Adds 2 New Actors for Season 2

✖

Bridgerton has added two new actors to its cast for the upcoming second season of Netflix's period drama. According to Deadline, Shelley Conn (Liar) and Calam Lynch (Benediction) will appear in the next season of Bridgerton. Conn will play Lady Mary Sharma, the mother of Simone Ashley's Kate Sharma, Charithra Chandran's Edwina Sharma, and Rupert Young who plays Jack, a character not previously featured in the novel series the show is based on.

Mary is described as "an Earl’s daughter whose marriage to a tradesman once embroiled her family in scandal." She "has now returned to London with her own daughters and is forced to endure the scrutiny of the ton yet again." Lynch will be playing Theo Sharpe, "a hardworking printer’s assistant." A description of Theo adds, "But he’s not just a working-class man, he’s also an intellectual who fights for the rights for all."

Bridgerton has added four actors to Season 2: Charithra Chandran will play Edwina Sharma, Kate’s younger sister and Shelley Conn will play Mary Sharma, Kate’s mother. Also say hello to Calam Lynch who will play Theo Sharpe and Rupert Young who will play Jack. pic.twitter.com/yVvgHYJ2AF — Netflix (@netflix) April 5, 2021

The new casting announcement comes after it was confirmed that Bridgerton breakout star Rege-Jean Page will not return for Season 2. "Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings," read a regal statement from the show. "We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. The statement then added how "Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear."

Season One was just the tip of the Bridgerton iceberg, just you wait to see what we have in store... And you can trust me, I would know after all pic.twitter.com/VdtX8JE9MC — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 2, 2021

Page released a statement on his departure, tweeting that it was a "pleasure and a privilege" to be part of the show's cast. He added, "An honour to be a member of the family - on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans - the love is real and will just keep growing." Next up, fans will be able to catch Page in the forthcoming Dungeons and Dragons live-action film, which is said to be on track to premiere in 2022.