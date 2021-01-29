'Bridgerton': Everything We Know About Season 2 of the Netflix Series

Bridgerton will be back for a second season, following the quick success of the show's first eight-episode season on Netflix. The series will continue bringing Julia Quinn's novels to life, and there is plenty of material to cover. The lives of Daphne Birdgerton, Simon Basset, and their friends, enemies, lovers, and family will continue soon. Here is a look at what we do know about the show's upcoming second season. The series is set in the Regency era of London when parents spent their time searching for the best matches for their children. It all begins when Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) is presented at court, but she has no interest in the suitors lining up for her hand. Instead, she hatches a plan with Simon (Rege-Jean Page). They agree to publicly appear to be courting one another so Phoebe doesn't have to meet any more uninteresting men and Simon can keep his personal vow to never marry and have children alive. Of course, the two soon realize they have a genuine connection, and how they act on those feelings plays out in the rest of the season. Bridgeton features an all-star cast surrounding Dynevor and Page, and most of them will be back in Season 2. Adjoa Andoh, Jonathan Bailey, Sabrina Bartlett, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Nicola Coughlan, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Ben Miller, Luke Newton, Golda Roshuvel, and Polly Walker also star in the series. Julie Andrews voices Lady Whistledown, the author of a notorious society letter. Her identity was not revealed until the very end of Season 1. The series is produced by Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland and was created by Chris Van Dusen. Now that you've watched all of Season 1, here is what we know about Season 2.

Filming starts in Spring 2021, but there's no release date yet

Less than a month after Bridgerton's stellar debut on Christmas Day, Netflix renewed the show for a second season. Shondaland released a special Lady Whistledown letter, which confirmed filming will start in Spring 2021. "This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season," the letter reads. "I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities." The statement did not include a premiere date, but if Netflix hopes to catch lightning again, Christmas 2021 would be a nice target. During a Today Show interview, Van Dusen said he thought the show provided the perfect escape for these difficult times, which is why it was such a hit. "It really provides an incredible escape for audiences at a time when I think that's exactly what's needed," he explained. "And Bridgerton is this lavish, vibrant, steamy Regency love story, and it is about romance and love and joy — and I think all of those things are really universal themes that people are responding to."

Most of the original cast is returning

While Season 2 will introduce several important characters, many of the same ones audiences fell in love with will be back, including Page and Dynevor. "I think there are a lot of good stories to be told in this world," Page recently told OprahMag.com. "There are a plethora of characters and each of those characters has cousins, uncles, and dogs, and I think people enjoy exploring all of those depths and nooks and crannies."

Anthony's love life will take center stage

While the first season of Bridgerton was inspired by Quinn's book The Duke and I, Season 2 will mostly focus on the second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me. The book centered on Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton, and his search for love. This means fans of Jonathan Bailey's work in Season 1 will get to see a lot more of him. "We left him at the end of the first season at a bit of a crossroads, so I'm looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market," Van Dusen told Today. "I think it's going to be as sweeping and moving and as beautiful as viewers of the first season have come to expect from the show."

The major character Kate Sheffield has not been cast yet

Bridgerton will introduce Kate Sheffield in Season 2, as Anthony's new love interest. Throughout the first season, Anthony was desperate to keep Siena (Sabrina Bartlett) as his lover, but he knew she would never fit in his realm of society. After seeing his sister get married, Anthony decided it was time to finally be serious. In Season 2, he will meet Kate, who is described as the "most meddlesome woman to ever grace a London ballroom" and a "spirited schemer" in the description for The Viscount Who Loved Me. At first, Kate is not interested, so he tries to court her half-sister to make her jealous.

The other Bridgerton children could be featured in future seasons

Quinn wrote eight books and created plenty of characters for Van Dusen and his writers to work with in future seasons. If Bridgeton lives past Season 2, you can bet on more in-depth stories about the other Bridgerton children. As anyone who has watched Season 1 can tell you, dear reader, Eloise (Claudia Jessie) needs her own spin-off. Eloise happens to be the lead character in the fifth Bridgerton book, To Sir Phillip, With Love. "I'd love to be able to tell Eloise's story and Collin's story," Van Dusen told OprahMag.com. "[But] I want to explore the stories for all the characters, not just the Bridgertons. From the Featheringtons, who are amazing and so fun to write, to Lady Danbury's stories, and Queen Charlotte's."